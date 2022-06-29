Caillou Is Coming Back to Ruin Parents' Lives All Over Again

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Calls Out Her Kid's "Scariest" Search History

Don't be alarmed, the sound you just heard was the collective groan of parents nationwide.

On June 28, Peacock announced the return of Caillou, which is sure to make a lot of kids happy and plenty of moms and dads stock up on earplugs. The animated series—often derided for its obnoxious main character—ended its run on PBS Kids in 2021. But you can't keep Caillou down!

The new series is "a CGI reboot of the original, 1997 animated series of the same name," according to the streamer, "featuring authentic and relatable slice-of-life stories told from the point of view of its imaginative four-year-old main character who learns life lessons and discovers new things with his friends and family."

The episodes will be 11 minutes long and feature Caillou and "his supportive family and friends that help him navigate his big feelings," per Peacock.

Caillou isn't the only one in his feelings, as people responded to the news on social media with messages like "Just when I thought the state of the world couldn't get worse I find out they're bringing back Caillou" and "Oh, dear God, no! Please don't do this. Nobody is asking for this. No parents like #Caillou."