15 Affordable Things From Target You Need in Your First Apartment

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Shopping for your first apartment can be super exciting. For the first time, you have all the power to create a space that's totally your own. You get to decide everything from what goes in your kitchen to the color scheme of your bathroom to the vibe of your living room. While furniture and home decor shopping can be a ton of fun, it can get pretty pricey especially if you want to completely start from scratch.
Fortunately, Target has everything you need to make your apartment look extra cute at prices that are reasonable and budget-friendly.
For instance, you can find kitchen essentials like plates, cups, and bowls for less than $1. If you're looking to cook more, you can get a 30-piece kitchen utensil set with spatulas, measuring cups and more for under $20. In addition to the essentials, Target also has some really cute decor, furniture, rugs and more to make your new home cozy and stylish.
We've rounded up some budget-friendly finds from Target you'll want to have in your first apartment. Check those out below.
Project 62 Wire Geo Table Lamp
A stylish table lamp, like this lamp from Project 62, will illuminate your space while giving it an extra chic touch.
Threshold Polyresin Wood Accent Lamp
This accent lamp features a wood-like base that comes in multiple colors. Target shoppers love how elegant this lamp is, and many say were even shocked at how inexpensive it is.
Opalhouse Rattan Diagonal Weave Table Lamp
If you're going for a cool, boho chic vibe, this gorgeous rattan table lamp from Opalhouse is a must-have. Right now it's even on sale for 20% off.
Room Essentials Shelf Lamp Black
If you don't have a ton of extra space in your apartment, you may want to consider this cute and functional shelf lamp from Room Essentials. You can put it off to the corner and add books, decorative pieces, and more.
Dash Express Tasti-Crisp 2.6qt Air Fryer
Air fryers have become a kitchen staple over the years, and this cute and compact air fryer from Dash is perfectly sized for a first apartment.
Mr. Coffee Iced Hot Single Serve Coffeemaker with Reusable Tumbler
The Mr. Coffee Single Serve Coffeemaker is sleek and perfectly sized for small spaces. It's pod-free, so you're not limited to certain coffee brands. It even comes with a tumbler, which is an added bonus. Right now, you can get it on sale for $45.
Room Essentials Kitchen Utensil Set - 30 Pieces
If you want to start cooking more now that you're in your own apartment, this 30-piece kitchen utensil set comes with all the basics. Some items included are spoons, a pizza cutter, a spatula, a whisk, measuring cups, a bottle opener and more.
Threshold Stoneware Glazed Dinner Plates Blue - 4 Pack
Target has a line of sturdy plastic bowls, tumblers and plates that are super affordable—we're talking items less than $1!—that you can get for your first apartment. But if you want to take it to the next level, you can snag this 4-piece stoneware plate set for less than $20.
Sun Squad Hello Pineapples Doormat
Welcome guests to your home with an adorable doormat. This doormat from Sun Squad is perfect for summer, and it's on sale for $10.
Threshold Textured Bath Towel Set - 6 Pack
This plush towel set comes with two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths. There are several colors to choose from, and it's only $20 for six pieces. Not bad!
Room Essentials Tufted Strawberry Shaped Throw Pillow Maroon
Target has a lot of cute and affordable throw pillows you can get for your bed or couch yo make it uniquely you.
Brightroom 11-inch Decorative Coiled Rope Basket
These affordable baskets from Brightroom are great for storage and make cute decorative pieces. The possibilities are really endless with these, and there are three colors to choose from.
Brightroom Twisted Open Checkered Weave Milk Crate Natural
These stylish checkered weave baskets totally look like they could be from Pottery Barn! They hold a ton of stuff and they're only $25 for a large sized basket. A must!
Room Essentials 11-inch 6 Cube Organizer Shelf
This highly versatile storage cube shelf is super easy to put together. It's a great piece to have in your first apartment because you can do so much with it, and make it totally your own. You can even get the chic baskets above to make your space extra cute.
Project 62 Artificial Monstera Arrangement in Ceramic Pot
If you're not quite ready to take care of an actual plant, this faux plant arrangement is a great option. Target shoppers love how real it looks, and it's affordable at just $25.
