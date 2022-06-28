Gabby Petito's Mom Says She's "Fed Up" In Wake of Brian Laundrie's Bombshell Confession

Gabby Petito's mom Nichole Schmidt has had enough.
Amid the family's civil suit against Brian Laundrie's family, Nichole shared a cryptic message on Twitter seemingly aimed at Brian, who murdered her 22-year-old daughter last year during a cross-country road trip.
"Fed up," she captioned the June 27 post, adding the hashtags, "#narcissist #thetruthwillberevealed #selfish #wewontstop #Cowards."
Her message accompanied a meme, which read, "Narcissists rewrite history to escape accountability. You are not crazy."
Nichole's post came just three days after an attorney representing Brian's family released copies of his notebook. "I ended her life," the 23-year-old, who was found dead October, wrote. "I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made. I panicked, I was in shock." Additionally, he noted that Gabby had "a bump on her forehead" and was "begging for an end to her pain."
"Gabby was the love of my life, but I know adored by many," he wrote. "I'm so very sorry to her family because I love them."
However, his account of her death does not align with the medical examiner's official cause of death, which was listed as strangulation.
Patrick Reilly, a lawyer for the Petito family, called the letter "nonsense," telling People that Brian "wants people to feel sorry for him."
Back in September, after Brian returned home to Florida without Gabby, her remains were found in a remote area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
Weeks later, he was named a person of interest by the FBI and police in Gabby's disappearance. His parents—Christopher Laundrie and mom Roberta Laundrie—later reported him missing, and his remains were found the following month in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida. Authorities determined he died by suicide.
In March, the Petitos filed a civil lawsuit against the Laundries, alleging in court documents that they knew their son killed their daughter before her body was discovered, kept his whereabouts a "secret" after reporting him missing and were "making arrangements for him to leave the country."
The Laundries have filed a motion to dismiss the civil lawsuit and a judge is expected to issue an order within the next couple of weeks.
Additionally, Gabby's mom filed a separate wrongful death lawsuit against the curator of Brian's estate in May, seeking $30,000 in damages. No trial date has been set.
In a statement, Steven Bertolino, attorney for the Laundries, told E! News that the lawsuit was "fully expected."
"This lawsuit will most likely not be defended and the Petitos will have gained nothing more than a piece of paper that tells them what everyone already knows," he said May 6, "which is that Brian was responsible for Gabby's death as indicated by the FBI."