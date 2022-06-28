ESPYS 2022: See the Complete List of Nominees

Watch : Danica Patrick Will Make History as First Woman to Host ESPYS

These players are officially getting their share of full-court press.



ESPN unveiled the list of nominees for the 2022 ESPYs on June 28 and this year's top nominees include some of the biggest stars from the sports world including Tom Brady, Steph Curry, Allyson Felix, Chloe Kim and Aaron Rodgers. It's worth noting that Aaron, who is being nominated for the fourth time in the category of Best Athlete in Men's Sports, is facing some serious competition including Steph, ice hockey player Connor McDavid, and MLB pitcher Shohei Ohtani. Other breakout stars from this year include Candace Parker, Katie Ledecky, Ja Morant and college athlete Bryce Young.

Fans can vote for the annual awards show, which highlights major sports achievements, unforgettable moments, and honors the leading performers and performances, on EPSYs.com through Sunday, July 17.



As for the main event, viewers can catch the show live on July 20 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC.