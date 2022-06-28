ESPYS 2022: See the Complete List of Nominees

The list of nominees for the 2022 ESPYs is finally here and this year's roundup of stars include the best players who completely knocked it out of the park such as Sunisa Lee, Steph Curry and more.

Watch: Danica Patrick Will Make History as First Woman to Host ESPYS

These players are officially getting their share of full-court press.
 
ESPN unveiled the list of nominees for the 2022 ESPYs on June 28 and this year's top nominees include some of the biggest stars from the sports world including Tom Brady, Steph Curry, Allyson Felix, Chloe Kim and Aaron Rodgers. It's worth noting that Aaron, who is being nominated for the fourth time in the category of Best Athlete in Men's Sports, is facing some serious competition including Steph, ice hockey player Connor McDavid, and MLB pitcher Shohei Ohtani. Other breakout stars from this year include Candace Parker, Katie Ledecky, Ja Morant and college athlete Bryce Young.

Fans can vote for the annual awards show, which highlights major sports achievements, unforgettable moments, and honors the leading performers and performances, on EPSYs.com through Sunday, July 17.
 
As for the main event, viewers can catch the show live on July 20 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

Keep reading to see if your favorite stars scored a nomination:

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Best Athlete, Men's Sports

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Best Athlete, Women's Sports

Oksana Masters, Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon
Sunisa Lee, Gymnastics
Katie Ledecky, Swimming
Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

Best Breakthrough Athlete

Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit
Eileen Gu, Skier
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Best Record-Breaking Performance

Stephen Curry passes Ray Allen for most 3-pointers made in NBA history
Jocelyn Alo breaks Lauren Chamberlain's home run record for most in Division I history (96)
Allyson Felix, Track & Field won her 11th career medal, surpassing Carl Lewis for the United States track and field record
Tom Brady becomes the NFL all-time passing yards leader overtaking Drew Brees

Best Championship Performance

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams – Super Bowl LVI
Julianna Peña, UFC 269
Max Verstappen, F1 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche – Stanley Cup Finals

Best Comeback Athlete

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
Trey Mancini, Baltimore Orioles
Diamond DeShields, Phoenix Mercury
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Best Play

Unbelievable Corner Kick Goal by Megan Rapinoe
Justin Tucker's 66-yard NFL record field goal
Ja Morant's Poster
Hansel Enmanuel with the play of the year

Best Team
Golden State Warriors, NBA
Chicago Sky, WNBA
Atlanta Braves, MLB
Los Angeles Rams, NFL
Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball
Georgia Bulldogs, NCAA Football
Colorado Avalanche, NHL

JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images

Best Olympian, Women's Sports

Sunisa Lee, Gymnastics
Oksana Masters, Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon
Katie Ledecky, Swimming
Allyson Felix, Track & Field

Best Olympian, Men's Sports

Nathan Chen, Figure Skating
Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey
Nick Mayhugh, Track & Field
Caeleb Dressel, Swimming

Best Game
Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills in an OT thriller (AFC Divisional Game)
UConn defeats NC State in double OT (Elite 8 NCAA Women's Basketball)
Kansas' 16-point rally, which was the biggest comeback in championship game history (NCAA Men's Basketball Championship)
Bryce Young rallies Alabama to beat Auburn in four OTs (NCAA Football Iron Bowl)

Best College Athlete, Men's Sports

Bryce Young, Alabama Football
Dante Polvara, Georgetown Men's Soccer
Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga Men's Basketball
Logan Wisnauskas, Maryland Lacrosse

Best College Athlete, Women's Sports

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina Women's Basketball
Jaelin Howell, Florida State Soccer
Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma Softball
Charlotte North, Boston College Lacrosse

Best International Athlete, Men's Soccer

Karim Benzema, Real Madrid
Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City
Sadio Mané, Liverpool
Kylian Mbappé, PSG

Best International Athlete, Women's Soccer

Alexia Putellas, Barcelona
Sam Kerr, Chelsea
Vivianne Miedema, Arsenal
Caroline Graham Hansen, Barcelona

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Best NFL Player

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Best MLB Player

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
Jorge Soler, Atlanta Braves

Best NHL Player

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
Roman Josi, Nashville Predators
Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Best Driver

Kyle Larson, NASCAR
Max Verstappen, F1
Steve Torrence, NHRA
Álex Palou, IndyCar

Best NBA Player

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Best WNBA Player

Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun
Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx
Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury
Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

Best Boxer

Tyson Fury
Shakur Stevenson
Katie Taylor
Mikaela Mayer

Best MMA Fighter

Alexander Volkanovski
Charles Oliveira
Kamaru Usman
Kayla Harrison

Best Athlete, Men's Golf

Scottie Scheffler
Cameron Smith
Justin Thomas
Jon Rahm

Best Athlete, Women's Golf

Nelly Korda
Ko Jin-young
Lydia Ko
Minjee Lee

Best Athlete, Men's Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Dylan Alcott
Carlos Alcaraz
Felix Auger-Aliassime
BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN'S TENNIS
Emma Raducanu
Ashleigh Barty
Iga Świątek
Leylah Fernandez

Best Athlete, Men's Action Sports

Eli Tomac, Supercross
Alex Hall, Ski
Yuto Horigome, Skateboard
Ayumu Hirano, Snowboard

Best Athlete, Women's Action Sports

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Snowboard
Eileen Gu, Ski
Rayssa Leal, Skateboard
Chloe Kim, Snowboard

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Best Jockey

Flavien Prat
Irad Ortiz
Jose Ortiz
Joel Rosario

Best Athlete With a Disability, Men's Sports

Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey
Nick Mayhugh, Track & Field
Brad Snyder, Paratriathlon & Swimming
Ian Seidenfeld, Table Tennis

Best Athlete With a Disability, Women's Sports

Oksana Masters, Cycling & Nordic/Biathlon
Jessica Long, Swimming
Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding
Kate Ward, Soccer

Best Bowler

Jason Belmonte
Anthony Simonsen
Kyle Troup
Dom Barrett

Best MLS Player

Valentin Castellanos, NYCFC
Jesús Ferreira, FC Dallas
Carles Gil, New England Revolution
Carlos Vela, LAFC

Best NWSL Player

Ashley Hatch, Washington Spirit
Aubrey Bledsoe, Washington Spirit
Jess Fishlock, OL Reign
Caprice Dydasco, NJ/NY Gotham FC

Best WWE Moment

MATCH 1

Brock Lesnar wins Royal Rumble
Bianca Belair wins RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania

MATCH 2

John Cena returns at Money In The Bank
Ronda Rousey returns 4 months after giving birth to win Royal Rumble

MATCH 3

WWE welcomes back fans with full live crowd (Smackdown 7/16)
Stone Cold stuns Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee on WrestleMania Night 2

MATCH 4

Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania to win both the Universal & WWE Championship
Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania

MATCH 5

Big E cashes in Money In The Bank briefcase and wins WWE Championship (RAW 9/13)
The Miz turns on Logan Paul at WrestleMania

MATCH 6

Becky Lynch returns at SummerSlam
Undertaker inducted into WWE Hall Of Fame

MATCH 7

Edge defeats Seth Rollins in a Hell In A Cell match at Crown Jewel
Wee Man body slams Sami Zayn at WrestleMania MATCH 8
Brock Lesnar returns at SummerSlam to confront Roman Reigns
Stone Cold returns to the ring to defeat Kevin Owens at WrestleMania

