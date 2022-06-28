The Real Love Boat Taps Real-Life Couple Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell to Host

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell are boarding The Real Love Boat as hosts of the new CBS reality dating show.

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell are taking a ride on the Love Boat.

CBS announced June 28 the real-life couple is set to host the new reality show The Real Love Boat, a competition series inspired by the '70s sitcom. 

"After years of consuming, arguing about and dissecting unscripted television, hosting a reality series where a group of singles look for love while aboard a Princess Cruise ship, seemed like a dream come true," Jerry and Rebecca said in a joint statement. "When we heard it was aboard The Real Love Boat, that dream got an iconic theme song—‘we promise something for everyone.'"  

So what can viewers expect of the series? Well, it's a dating show set on a cruise ship sailing the Mediterranean.

As for how the singles are paired, CBS teased, "Like the beloved original scripted series, the indispensable crew members including the ‘captain' and the ‘cruise director' will play pivotal roles in the matchmaking and navigation of the romance and sometimes turbulent waters ahead."

And while Rebecca and Jerry didn't meet on a cruise ship, they've been married for more than 15 years and can likely offer some guidance to the singles. 

Jerry previously shared that he and Rebecca keep their marriage alive with some Real Housewives role-playing. "I don't want to name any names. I don't want to put anybody on blast," Jerry told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. "But let's just say I like to play a husband who's maybe been deported and comes back—maybe just for a quick…visit."

He was obviously referencing Joe and Teresa Giudice, who thought his remarks were funny. Teresa responded to the interview, "I am dying lol."

The Real Love Boat is set to premiere Oct. 5 on CBS. 

