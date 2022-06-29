Exclusive

Only Murders: Who Selena Gomez, Martin Short & Steve Martin Want to See on Season 3

Only Murders in the Building's Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short shared who's on their short-list of dream guest stars and their answers will surprise you!

By Cydney Contreras Jun 29, 2022 12:00 AMTags
TVSelena GomezExclusivesMartin ShortCelebritiesDaily Pop
Season two of Only Murders in the Buildings is just getting started, but Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin are already thinking of the future.

The actors have a long list of potential guest stars they'd like to invite on the show if it's renewed for season three and the names they shared are surprising. Steve told E! News' Daily Pop that he's hoping for Steven Spielberg to make an appearance, while Martin is all for Meryl Streep or Barack and Michelle Obama

As for Selena, she's not so sure who she'd ask the casting department to reach out to—might we suggest BFF Taylor Swift?

Though these A-listers seem like a hard get, series creator John Hoffman is optimistic about nabbing top-tier talent for season three. "These three are magnets for incredible talented people," he told E! "The sky is the limit."

This season, Only Murders in the Building fans will see Amy Schumer and Shirley Maclaine make their debut as the Arconia's newest residents. Like Sting in season one, Amy will play herself and Shirley is playing the grieving mother of Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell), who was killed in the season one finale.

Cara Delevingne also joins the cast as Alice, an art dealer who dates Mabel (Selena). The romance stirs up trouble among Mabel, Oliver (Martin) and Charles (Steve), who are investigating Bunny's murder in an effort to clear their names.

This season will also see Mabel, Charles and Oliver continue their podcast, which has some competition after Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) launches her own podcast series on the Arconia murders. 

It's a bittersweet twist for the trio, who first became friends after bonding over Cinda's podcast Not All Is OK in Oklahoma. What's more, the group even turned to Cinda for advice on launching their podcast, so she really stabbed them in the back.

Fans can see how this rivalry turns out when new episodes of Only Murders in the Building premiere Tuesdays on Hulu.

