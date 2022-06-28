Lululemon Just Brought Back One Of Its Most-Requested Styles

Lululemon brought back the Shape Jacket after 20 years and a lot of demand, with some modern upgrades—including a built-in emergency hair tie.

By Marenah Dobin Jun 28, 2022 5:46 PMTags
E-comm: Lululemon Track Jacket

Once you start shopping at Lululemon, it's tough to go back. You really do get what you pay for. Every product is made from ultra-soft, high-quality fabric that complements your movement without restriction. From their reliable leggings, to supportive sports bras, to their beloved accessories, Lululemon is a brand that has always come through, ever since the beginning.

Right out the gate, Lululemon has been delivering premium products. And if you've been a fan since the jump, you're going to be super excited about the label's latest drop. The team has decided to bring back their iconic styles from the early 2000s with the Throwback collection, with some modern upgrades. They're embracing the past, but making it new, and we are so here for it.

These are the most requested items in the brand's history. If you want to shop upgraded styles from the Lululemon vault, the Throwback Shape Jacket just hit the website, and it's bound to sell out. This is an absolute must-have that you will want to live in all day every day.

Lululemon Throwback Shape Jacket

This zip-up jacket is designed for the person on the move, made from fabric with four-way stretch that's buttery soft and incredibly breathable. It comes in three beautiful colorways.

$128
Lululemon

Why You Need the Lululemon Throwback Shape Jacket in Your Life

  • The elastic zipper pull doubles as an emergency hair tie.
  • It's made from sweat-wicking material, which is perfect for an intense workout or if you just tend to get sweaty.
  • It has Lycra fibre, which gives additional stretch, while retaining its shape.
  • It's machine-washable.
  • It has secure front pockets that zip up.
  • The sleeves have thumbholes.

