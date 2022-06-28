Go Inside North West’s Wilderness Birthday Party With Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell and More BFFs

Watch : Inside North West's Wilderness-Themed Birthday Party

When it comes to unforgettable birthday parties, all trails lead to Camp North.

Kim Kardashian recently celebrated her daughter North West's 9th birthday with a "creepy wilderness" bash—and there were some pretty famous campers in attendance. In addition to the birthday girl, Kourtney Kardashian's 9-year-old daughter Penelope Disick, Jessica Simpson's 10-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson and Tracy Romulus' 10-year-old daughter Ryan Romulus were among the guests in attendance.

And while they weren't exactly roughing it (they did travel on Kim's private jet after all), they did enjoy plenty of outdoor activities, including archery, zip-lining and wakesurfing. And after a fun-filled day, the adventurers headed inside for some games and a good night's sleep in their tent-themed beds.

During a recent interview on The Tonight Show, Kim shared how the party was inspired by North's love of special effects makeup.

"She wanted to teach her girlfriends," The Kardashians star explained, "and we took about eight kids, eight girls, and we went camping in the wilderness. And she wanted it to be really spooky. And she wanted, like, these mannequin heads. And she taught everyone—there was a whole class that she taught her friends how to do special effects wounds and scars. She's really good at it."