Get This $245 Theory Dress for $49, Plus More 80% Off Deals

Don't miss these 80% discounts on Theory dresses, skirts, blazers, jumpsuits and more.

By Marenah Dobin Jun 28, 2022 3:08 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Flash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop Fashion
Theory SaleTheory

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There's so much talk about building a capsule wardrobe with high-quality, durable essentials, and that makes a lot of sense logically, but, financially that could be a tall order. If you want to step away from fast fashion and shop for pieces that you can keep forever, it can get pricey. That's why it's a great call to keep your eyes peeled for sales and great deals. Theory is one of those brands with styles that are true investment for your wardrobe, items that you'll wear season after season for years.

If you are in the mood to shop, you're in luck because Theory has some major deals. You can get 80% discounts on dresses, pants, tops, skirts, outerwear and more. These are impeccably-made clothes that will always be in style. Plus, these looks are super versatile. You can style all of them to easily work for the office, your happy hour, or even a date night. Who doesn't love a multi-tasking piece, right?

You can get this $245 dress for just $49. Or you can snag this $145 turtleneck for only $29. Shop this $395 dress for just $79. There are so many great styles on sale, here are some of the standout looks.

read
72 Internet-Famous Fashion Finds to Add to Your Amazon Cart Now

Theory 80% Off Deals

Theory Button-Hem Long-Sleeve Dress in Modal Cotton

You can easily take this dress from day to night when you undo some of the buttons to create a slit at the side.

$245
$49
Theory

Trending Stories

1

Actress Mary Mara Dead at 61 After Drowning in New York River

2

Chris Pratt Addresses Backlash Over Instagram Post to Wife Katherine

3

Tom Mann Shares Heartbreaking Message to Late Fiancée Dani Hampson

Theory Neon Easy Slip Top in Silk

Don't be afraid to rock neon. This bright silky cami looks perfect for a night out or you can layer it underneath a cardigan for a work work function.

$245
$49
Theory

Theory Denim Button-Front Skirt

This has much more detail than the standard denim skirt.

$245
$49
Theory

Theory Pleat Trouser Short in Satin

If you didn't think shorts could be chic, think again. This satin pair certainly delivers.

$255
$77
Theory

Theory Collarless Shirt in Cotton Poplin

Button this up for a day at the office. Or you can unbutton it and it up to create a crop top with jean shorts in the summer months. It's also on sale in beige and white.

$245
$49
Theory

Theory A-Line Mini Skirt in Polka Dot Velvet

This velvet polka dot mini skirt is one of those pieces you can wear all year.

$245
$74
Theory

Theory Wrap Jacket in Hammered Viscose

It doesn't get more sophisticated than this ivory wrap top.

$475
$95
Theory

Theory Classic Crop Pant In Stretch Wool

Bring a fun pop of color to your wardrobe with these stunning red pants.

$255
$51
Theory

Theory Clean Mini Skirt in Faux Patent Leather

Turn a plain white top into a dressed up look when you pair it with this metallic leather skirt. It takes any shirt to the next level.

$170
$51
Theory

Theory High-Rise Straight Pant in Stretch Chino

Give your go-to black pants a break and opt for this lavender pair instead. 

$285
$57
Theory

Theory Slim Turtleneck in Striped Pima Jersey

It's never to early to start shopping for fall. This camel turtleneck is such a classic and you cannot beat this discount.

$145
$29
Theory

Theory Shell Top in Cotton Nylon

This cozy tank is hard to resist. It's equal parts chic and comfort.

$325
$65
Theory

Theory Slip Dress in Satin

A slip dress is a reminder that we can keep it simple and still be fashionable.

$365
$73
Theory

Theory Sleeveless Fitted Dress in Houndstooth Stretch Wool

Don't miss this great deal on a quintessential office style.

$395
$79
Theory

Theory Slim Cropped Pant in Crepe

You can never have too much pink. This vibrant piece is such an easy way to dress up a neutral top.

$245
$89
Theory

While you're shopping, check out these skorts that will be trending all summer long.

Trending Stories

1

Actress Mary Mara Dead at 61 After Drowning in New York River

2

Chris Pratt Addresses Backlash Over Instagram Post to Wife Katherine

3

Tom Mann Shares Heartbreaking Message to Late Fiancée Dani Hampson

4

Danny Bonaduce Details Battle With Mystery Illness

5

See Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Reunite After Breakup

Latest News

Get This $245 Theory Dress for $49, Plus More 80% Off Deals

Why Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Are Protective of Private Romance

Exclusive

RHOBH: See Diana Jenkins' Shocking Text About Garcelle Beauvais

Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink on What Max Wrote in Last Letters

Jodie Foster Is Leading True Detective Season 4

See The Sanderson Sisters Reunite in New Hocus Pocus 2 Trailer

Chris Pratt Addresses Backlash Over Instagram Post to Wife Katherine