What Did Stranger Things’ Max Write in Her Letter to Lucas? Sadie Sink Says…

Sadie Sink may play Max in Stranger Things but that doesn't mean she's privy to every last detail about her character.

Nope, certain things remain a secret to the actress, including what the character wrote letters to her friends and family in case she died at the hands of Vecna. That being said, Sadie has an idea of what Max would've written to her friends, having played her and all.

"With Max and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), it's so tricky because they both just really care about each other," she told The Hollywood Reporter, "but the love and care that Lucas has for Max terrifies her, and the love and care that she has for Lucas terrifies her, so she would never say anything to that extent in person."

She continued, "So, I think throughout this letter, hypothetically, she would probably express some of that care and love that she has for him in a really genuine and vulnerable way. Or maybe she's not letting go of her values even when she's dead, and it's just writing on paper."