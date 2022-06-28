Chris Pratt Addresses "F--ked Up" Backlash Over Instagram Message to Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

In the wake of the criticism he faced at the time, Chris—who has since welcomed his second daughter, Eloise, with Katherine in May—received support from his mother-in-law, Maria Shriver.



"I want to remind you today what a good man you are," Maria wrote in the comment section of his post. "What a great father you are to Jack and Lyla, what a great husband you are to Katherine, what a great son in law you are to me and what a great sense of humor you have!"

Added Maria, "Keep being your wonderful self, rise above the noise."