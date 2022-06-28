Go Inside Khloe Kardashian’s Birthday Celebration With Kim, Rob and More

Watch : See Khloe Kardashian's Birthday Wishes From Kris, Kim & More

Khloe Kardashian kicked off her 38th year with her nearest and dearest.

In honor of her birthday, the Good American mogul enjoyed an intimate dinner with family and friends, including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian. KoKo wore a hot pink dress for the occasion, with her mom calling her "little Miss Barbie."

While sitting down for the meal, the momager—who donned a green gown with emerald and diamond drop earrings for the casual family get-together—gave a toast to her daughter.

"So, I know I'm a little wasted, and a little green, but what I want to say is how much I am so f--king in love with you, Khloe Kardashian," Kris said while raising her martini. "You are a rock star in my eyes. You are the queen of our family. You are the person who is always looking at the glass half full."

Indeed, it was a speech Kris' "amazingly beautiful" Khloe won't soon forget. "I just want to say how much I love you," Kris continued. "And I've had way too much to drink tonight. But we're here because we love you. We're here because you make our heart go pitty pat."