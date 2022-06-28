Britney Spears’ Ex Jason Alexander Tried to Get Into Bedroom While Crashing Wedding, Security Guard Says

Watch : Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander CRASHES Her Wedding

New details into Jason Alexander's at crashing Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding have emerged.

During Alexander's preliminary hearing on June 27, security guard Richard Eubeler testified that the 40-year-old—who was arrested for trespassing after showing up uninvited at Spears' home, where her wedding was being held, on June 9⁠—tried to enter the pop star's bedroom but the door was locked, the Ventura County District Attorney's office told E! News. Per the D.A. office, Eubeler said that Spears was inside the room at the time of the incident.

According to new court documents obtained by E! News, Alexander, who did not appear at the hearing, is now facing a new felony charge of stalking with a prior. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge, as well as to misdemeanor counts of trespassing, vandalism and battery.

Alexander remains in police custody on $100,000 bail. He does not have an attorney on record who can speak on his behalf.

—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom