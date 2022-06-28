Best 4th of July 2022 Furniture & Home Sales: Score $3 West Elm Deals, 70% Off Pottery Barn & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you've been wanting to update your home for summer, Fourth of July weekend is one of the best times of the year to shop anything and everything home. In fact, several big brands and retailers are having major clearance sales for the holiday, you're sure to find a great deal on something you love. Wondering which home and furniture sales are worth shopping this Fourth of July? We've got you covered.
One sale you definitely don't want to miss is Pottery Barn's Warehouse Sale, which has discounts up to 70% off thousands of items. There are outdoor furniture deals with $1,000 savings, as well as cocktail glasses that are on sale for as low as $2. In addition to that, Pottery Barn Teen also has warehouse clearance deals where beddings, furniture, lounge chairs and more are up to 70% off. You don't want to pass those deals up!
Another big Fourth of July home sale that's definitely worth shopping is West Elm's Warehouse Sale where everything included is up to 70% off. If you're looking for budget-friendly pieces, they even have a section full of under $20 deals you'll want to check out ASAP.
We've rounded up some of the best Fourth of July home sales for 2022. Check those out below.
The Best 4th of July 2022 Home & Furniture Sales & Deals
Target
For Fourth of July, Target is holding a red hot savings event where you can score some seriously good deals on home and summer essentials. For instance, outdoor furniture and fire pits are on sale for 30% off, so you can score this super chic 3-piece Opalhouse patio set, originally $550, for $385.
You can also score some pretty sweet deals on kitchen must-haves like this perfect-for-summer Mr. Coffee Iced Hot Single Serve Coffeemaker for $45.
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn's Warehouse Sale is on and you can save up to 70% off thousands of items online. Deals start as as low as $2 for handcrafted stoneware dinner plates and drinking glasses.
Our can't-miss deals? These plaid initial mugs for just $3, this $29 "Love Is All You Need" doormat for $11, and these cozy $99 waffle weave blankets for $49.
Pottery Barn Teen
Like Pottery Barn above, PB Teen also has a 70% off Warehouse Sale which includes amazing deals on beddings, beach towels, their Harry Potter Collection, and all the super cute lounge chairs.
Wayfair
Wayfair's Fourth of July Sale has deals up to 60% off outdoor furniture, mattresses, area rugs, kitchen and dining must-haves and so much more. Pretty much anything and everything you need for the summer is on sale at Wayfair right now. If you want to score the best deals, be sure to check out their Fourth of July Warehouse Clearout section where hundreds of items are deeply discount and selling out fast.
Some can't-miss deals include this $250 3-inch memory foam mattress topper for $66, this $286 3-piece bistro set for $157, and this queen sized sheet set for $11.
West Elm
West Elm is holding their Warehouse Sale for Fourth of July, where you can save up to 70% off living room furniture, bedroom furniture, bedding, planters, outdoor furniture and more. To score the very best deals of the sale, be sure to check out the Warehouse Clearance section where prices start at $3 for drinkware that's perfect for summer entertaining.
Our must-haves from West Elm's Fourth of July Warehouse Sale? These Adobe Rattan Planters, originally $130, that are on sale for $77. We're also loving these Open Weave Zig Zag Baskets that are on sale for as low as $15.
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma's 70% Off Warehouse Sale is on, and you can find deals starting at $2. It's the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen with the latest and greatest including the customer-fave Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Blender that's on sale for $50 off.
Our favorite deals? There are so many great under $35 finds, they're all worth checking out!
Nordstrom
Nordstrom has deals up to 75% off home from vases to bath towels and everything in between. You can even snag the super cute and highly versatile Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte for just $20.
H&M Home
H&M's Summer Sale includes trendy pieces for your home like these Handmade Wall Storage Baskets for just $6. Best part is, everything is on sale for under $35!
Casper
Casper's Fourth of July Sale includes savings of up to $600 off their best-selling mattresses. But not only that, everything else on site is up to 50% off. With a sale that good, you're guaranteed to find something you love.
Our can't-miss deals? Their $169 weighted blanket is on sale for $99, the cozy Crinkle Throw is on sale for $34, and the $65 Original Casper Pillow (Low Loft) is just $39 today.
Anthropologie
Need some house-warming gift ideas? Anthrpologie's current home and furniture sale has deals starting as low as $5. There are so many gorgeous pieces you can get to elevate your home, including the Apothecary 18 Glass Jar Candle in Citrine Garden. A large candle originally costs $88, but you can snag it today for $55.
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters' home sale has up to 40% off deals on regular priced furniture and decor for dorms and apartments, like this highly-rated Crescent Moon Wall Shelf (originally $99) that's on sale for $69. You can also score clearance deals with even further discounts like this adorable three-legged planter, originally $25, that's on sale now for $10.
Walmart
Walmart's Red, White & Rollbacks Sale has thousands of discounted items for the Fourth of July including under $100 Shark vacuums and twin mattresses. You can even find rollback prices on outdoor furniture like this classic two-person double rocking chair that's on sale for $109.
