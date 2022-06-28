These 16 Skorts Will Be Trending All Summer Long: Free People, Lululemon, Alo, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The temperatures are rising and so are the hemlines. If you love the look of a mini skirt for summer, but you just don't want to overthink every single movement to avoid an accidental wardrobe malfunction, you need to get in on the skort trend. Yes, skorts are very much a thing in 2022. You get the fashionable aesthetic of a mini skirt and the practicality of shorts. What's not to love?
Whether you love a sporty, tennis-inspired ensemble or if you want to dress up a bit more, there are great skorts to accommodate every aesthetic and occasion.
Skorts for Summer 2022
Lululemon Court Rival High-Rise Skirt
Stand out in this bright, bold pleated skort. This highlighter yellow looks striking with a black or white top. It's also available in nine additional colors and prints.
Lululemon Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt
A white skort is just what you need to look chic in the summer heat. This is a timeless style that's also incredibly practical with a zip pocket at the back. This comes in seven colorways.
MakeMeChic Women's Boho Floral Print Elastic Waist Ruffle Wrap Tie Skorts
How adorable would this printed skort look with a white bodysuit? There are nine cute prints to choose from.
Willit Women's Skorts UPF 50+ Quick Dry Zip Pockets
An olive green skort is just so classic. It's made with fabric that has built-in sun protection and it dries quickly when you sweat. Rock it with a white tank in the summer or a turtleneck in the fall. You can style this one to work all year long. The skort comes in 10 colors.
RBX Active Women's Golf/Tennis Everyday Casual Athletic Skort
Channel your inner tennis star with a skort that's just as cute as it is practical. It has zip-up pockets!
This skort has 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Oyamiki Women's Active Athletic Skort
This skort comes in so many fashionable prints and colors, 34 to be exact. It's available in sizes ranging from small to 3X. It has 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Free People Pleats And Thank You Printed Skort
Whether you're working out or hanging out, it doesn't get more chic than this lemon-printed skort from Free People. There are other cute prints to choose from.
Free People Charlotte Crochet Skort
A classic crochet skort is forever-flattering. It comes in two super-versatile colorways.
Lulus Delightfully Breezy Hot Pink Skort
It's always a good idea to think pink. This breezy skort is also available in black and white.
Lulus Tropical Destinations Black Floral Print Side-Tie Mini Skort
You'll be ready for your next vacation in one of these printed skorts. There are three colorways to choose from.
Lulus Floating Flowers Black Multi Floral Print Ruffled Side-Tie Skort
You'll be a breath of fresh air in one of these floral skorts. It also comes in red.
Alo Varsity Tennis Skirt
A white pleated tennis skort is a truly timeless piece. You cannot go wrong with this one.
Superdown Aaleyah Two Tone Wrap Skort
A black and white look is always a winner. You will be absolutely striking in this skort no matter what you pair it with.
