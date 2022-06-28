Why You Shouldn't Expect a Martin Reboot

Watch : Martin Cast Tells Where Characters Would Be Now

Damn, Gina. Sounds like we shouldn't get our hopes up about a Martin reboot.

Despite the sitcom's June 16 BET reunion special, Tisha Campbell—who played Gina Waters-Payne on all five seasons of the show from 1992 to 1997—said a full-blown reunion is unlikely for a very specific reason.

"Tommy [Ford] is not with us, so that's a little hard to say," the actress told Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 BET Awards June 26. "It really is too hard. We would miss him so much. Well, never say never, like Martin [Lawrence] says—but it's just too hard to see ourselves without him."

Ford played Tommy Strawn, one of Martin's best friends on the show. He died in 2016 after suffering a ruptured aneurysm in his abdomen. The reunion special was dedicated to him.

While a reboot feels unlikely, that hasn't stopped Campbell from fantasizing about what her character might be up to.

"Having a lot of babies with Martin," Campbell told E! News' Daily Pop June 14. "We would have had a lot of kids. Lot of kids running around."