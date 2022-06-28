Charli D'Amelio Is Dating Travis Barker's Son Landon Barker

Watch : Charli D'Amelio Is Making Her First Big Screen DEBUT

Charli D'Amelio has a new duet partner in her life: Landon Barker.

The Tiktok star and Travis Barker's son "are in the early stages of dating," a source confirms to E! News. (Reps for Charli and Landon could not be reached for comment.)

Their romance is clearly a 10—no ifs, ands or buts. Indeed, earlier this. month Charli and her older sister Dixie D'Amelio came out to support the model-turned-designer at the launch of his boohooMAN collection. "It was a big night for Landon," an eyewitness at the June 14 event told E! News. "It was important to him that Charli was included."

The two kept close throughout the evening, smiling and talking, according to the partygoer: "They were careful not to show too much PDA with so many eyes around."

A week later, the 18-year-olds raised eyebrows when they both shared Instagram stories of new tattoos they got from the same Los Angeles-based artist. Shall we call them the CEOs of the soft launch?