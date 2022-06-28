Your First Look at Kiernan Shipka's Return to Riverdale

The witch is back!
Kiernan Shipka makes her return as Sabrina Spellman in this sneak peek of the July 10 episode of Riverdale.
Titled The Witches of Riverdale, Shipka reprises her role from Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina—and a December 2021 episode of Riverdale!—to assist Riverdale's resident witch Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) in her ongoing feud with Percival Pickens (Chris O'Shea).
On the June 26 episode of Riverdale, Percival laid waste to multiple people at the wedding of Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner). Thus, an old witchy friend was asked to help save the day.
"Where are the bodies?" Sabrina asks in the trailer, "they're both super cute."
Sabrina wastes little time getting down to business saying, "We'll need a coven to perform the resurrection."
Betty (Lili Reinhart) is a little skeptical, telling Sabrina, "We're not witches, sorry," to which Sabrina responds, "Not yet!"
After some spells, seances and a little witchy dancing, Sabrina asks Betty, "Do you have your own broom or do you want to ride with me?"
Shipka first appeared as Sabrina on Riverdale as part of the show's five-episode special event Rivervale in December 2021. At the time, she exclusively told E! News that she hoped the episode was the first of many.
"Let's just say that [the December 7 episode] felt like an appetizer," she said. "That felt like a little taste and I would love to truly go back and do more."
Looks like this witch got her wish.
Shipka originated the role of Sabrina on Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina—from Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa—which ran for two seasons from 2018 to 2020.
Watch Sabrina's big return when Riverdale airs July 10 at 8 p.m. on The CW.