Your First Look at Kiernan Shipka's Return to Riverdale

Watch : Sabrina Spellman Heads to "Riverdale": See Kiernan Shipka on Set

The witch is back!

Kiernan Shipka makes her return as Sabrina Spellman in this sneak peek of the July 10 episode of Riverdale.

Titled The Witches of Riverdale, Shipka reprises her role from Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina—and a December 2021 episode of Riverdale!—to assist Riverdale's resident witch Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) in her ongoing feud with Percival Pickens (Chris O'Shea).

On the June 26 episode of Riverdale, Percival laid waste to multiple people at the wedding of Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner). Thus, an old witchy friend was asked to help save the day.

"Where are the bodies?" Sabrina asks in the trailer, "they're both super cute."

Sabrina wastes little time getting down to business saying, "We'll need a coven to perform the resurrection."

Betty (Lili Reinhart) is a little skeptical, telling Sabrina, "We're not witches, sorry," to which Sabrina responds, "Not yet!"

After some spells, seances and a little witchy dancing, Sabrina asks Betty, "Do you have your own broom or do you want to ride with me?"