The Umbrella Academy's Justin H. Min Reacts to That Eyebrow-Raising Post-Credits Scene

The Umbrella Academy's season three post-credits scene is a mystery—even to its stars.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Justin H. Min, who plays Ben Hargreeves in the Netflix drama, revealed that he was given no details regarding the 20 second scene, which features Ben reading a book while riding a subway in Korea.
"I shot it with zero information," Justin explained. "I do know that Ben is on a subway in Korea. But that's about all I know."
And it seems that showrunner Steve Blackman had no intention of spoiling what it all meant, either. During production, according to Emmy Raver-Lampman, it was called the "mystery Ben scene."
"None of us knew what it was," the actress, who plays Allison Hargreeves, told E!. "And still don't!"
Though The Umbrella Academy has yet to officially be renewed for a fourth season, the finale certainly set the stage for more episodes. Episode 10 concluded with Allison stopping the Umbrellas and Sparrows' villainous father, Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), from killing them all. She even managed to reset the universe previously destroyed by the Kugelblitz.
While Allison's siblings emerged physically healthy from the near world-ending event, they quickly realized they had lost their powers in the process. You see what we mean about setting up the plot for season four?
And the stars are already theorizing how their characters will handle living in the world as normal humans. "I hope they dysfunction in the real world," Robert Sheehan, who plays Klaus, told E! News. " I hope there's plenty of dysfunction to be played around with in season four. And that's what they do best."
Chimed in Tom Hopper, who plays Luther, "Who's to say this real world is what any of us know? This is a whole reset universe. So what is this world? We don't know what to exist as."
Five Hargreeves' Aidan Gallagher had a far more optimistic outlook on the gang's future. "I think they'll open up a bakery," he quipped. "Why not? Give them a break."
The Umbrella Academy meets The Great British Bake-Off? We'd watch that show.
Season three of The Umbrella Academy is now available to stream on Netflix.