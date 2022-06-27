The Umbrella Academy's Justin H. Min Reacts to That Eyebrow-Raising Post-Credits Scene

Watch : The Umbrella Academy Stars Discuss Season 3 Finale SHOCKERS

The Umbrella Academy's season three post-credits scene is a mystery—even to its stars.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Justin H. Min, who plays Ben Hargreeves in the Netflix drama, revealed that he was given no details regarding the 20 second scene, which features Ben reading a book while riding a subway in Korea.

"I shot it with zero information," Justin explained. "I do know that Ben is on a subway in Korea. But that's about all I know."

And it seems that showrunner Steve Blackman had no intention of spoiling what it all meant, either. During production, according to Emmy Raver-Lampman, it was called the "mystery Ben scene."

"None of us knew what it was," the actress, who plays Allison Hargreeves, told E!. "And still don't!"

Though The Umbrella Academy has yet to officially be renewed for a fourth season, the finale certainly set the stage for more episodes. Episode 10 concluded with Allison stopping the Umbrellas and Sparrows' villainous father, Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), from killing them all. She even managed to reset the universe previously destroyed by the Kugelblitz.