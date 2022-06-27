Lori Harvey Says She "Saw the Most Change" in Her Body After Starting This Fitness Class

Getting red carpet ready is a marathon—not a sprint.
As a professional model, Lori Harvey is used to posing for photographers all over the world. But during the 2022 Met Gala, the 25-year-old had a major fashion moment when she arrived wearing a sleek black dress that showcased her abs.
Now, Lori is offering a look inside her fitness and diet regimen. As it turns out, it all begins with a Pilates class.
"I usually go to Forma Pilates. That has been the hardest Pilates that I think I've ever taken in my life," Lori exclusively shared with E! News before celebrating the grand opening of WAKUDA at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas on June 25. "That is when I saw the most change in my body. I've gotten good at it, but I still need a trainer to show me all the moves."
When Lori shared her favorite fitness routine on TikTok, followers took notice and decided to try the mind-body exercise. According to Lori, her fans have had similar positive experiences.
"I have had so many girls DM me and say, ‘You were right. This is a game changer. I already see a difference in my body,'" Lori said. "I love when the tips that I give out, people try it and actually like."
In recent weeks, Lori has experienced an old knee and lower back injury that she said "has been messing with me." As a result, she's focused on low impact training including hikes and nice walks in and around Los Angeles.
She's also focused on following a meal plan that tends not to go over 1,800 calories a day. "I really just watch my portion but I still eat what I want to eat for the most part," Lori said. "I also do my green juices in the morning. I've been on an overnight oats kick lately, so that's been my go-to in the morning."
If you ask the SKN by LH founder, portion control is key. And yes, it's ok to indulge.
"I've actually been really craving soul food lately, but I don't know if that's just because I've been missing home," the Memphis native said. "I love fried rice and hibachi. Then anything sweet, whether that's a pie or cookies or ice cream. I have to end it with something sweet."
Over the weekend, Lori visited the grand opening of WAKUDA Las Vegas, the second branch of chef Tetsuya Wakuda's Japanese restaurant, at The Venetian Resort. Before the special dinner, Lori was craving one of his signature items.
"Japanese is literally my all-time favorite cuisine," she said. "I could live off of sushi." Safe to say she came to the right place.