Lori Harvey Says She "Saw the Most Change" in Her Body After Starting This Fitness Class

Watch : Lori Harvey Shares Her Beauty Secrets to Glowing Skin at NYFW

Getting red carpet ready is a marathon—not a sprint.

As a professional model, Lori Harvey is used to posing for photographers all over the world. But during the 2022 Met Gala, the 25-year-old had a major fashion moment when she arrived wearing a sleek black dress that showcased her abs.

Now, Lori is offering a look inside her fitness and diet regimen. As it turns out, it all begins with a Pilates class.

"I usually go to Forma Pilates. That has been the hardest Pilates that I think I've ever taken in my life," Lori exclusively shared with E! News before celebrating the grand opening of WAKUDA at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas on June 25. "That is when I saw the most change in my body. I've gotten good at it, but I still need a trainer to show me all the moves."

When Lori shared her favorite fitness routine on TikTok, followers took notice and decided to try the mind-body exercise. According to Lori, her fans have had similar positive experiences.