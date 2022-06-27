Destination Dressing: Italian Summer Vacation-Inspired Styles

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Is it just us, or does it seem like everyone on Instagram is on vacation in Italy right now? If you have a European summer vacation coming up, we're jealous. Even if you're staying home this summer, sometimes the best part about a vacation is the fun outfits you put together. So why not rock those outfits this season even if you're not out of town?
Since we're having major fomo right now scrolling through our Instagram feed while we're at work, we've rounded up 18 styles inspired by what we'd wear on a summer vacation in Italy. Think easy, chic styles and Diane Lane in Under the Tuscan Sun. We want to look breezy and effortlessly cool like Italian locals and those on a luxurious vacation.
From bathing suits to linen styles to flowing midi dresses, scroll below for 18 styles from Amazon, Nordstrom Rack, Revolve, and more that you'll love this summer.
Hooever Womens Casual High Waisted Wide Leg Pants Button Up Straight Leg Trousers
These linen pants channel the easy, casual-cool style of Italian summer fashion. Stay cool with these effortless, flowing pants.
Heartloom Edina Dress
Nothing screams Italian Summer more than a flowing white lace dress, and this one is 64% off now.
Women Cotton Linen Pants, Casual Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants, Summer Elastic High Waist Trousers Beach Pants with Pockets
For under $13, these adorable, breezy pants come in 10 colors. They come in sizes small through 3X-Large, so you'll find your perfect fit.
Women Spaghetti Strap Midi Satin Dresses Tie Front Backless Split Hollow Dress
We found the perfect dress for your warm weather date nights. Whether you're on vacation or at home, channel the romance of nights in Italy this summer.
Beach Hats for Women, Wide Brim Sun Straw Hat for Women UPF 50+ UV Sun Protection Floppy Sun Hat Foldable Roll up Cap Khaki
It's giving main character in a rom com takes a trip to Italy and falls in love. You need this hat in your life this summer.
Koraru Chikyu Belted One-Piece Mosaico
If you're headed to the Amalfi Coast, or maybe you're just lounging at your local pool or beach, this is the perfect chic bathing suit to channel Italian coastal summer vibes. This color will pair perfectly with your summer tan, but it also comes in two other colors, and it's on sale now.
Schutz Agatha Mid Heel
Sandals with a slight heel are trending amongst it-girls this summer, and they're giving us all the Italian warm weather vibes.
SOLY HUX Women Summer Floral Square Neck Ruffle Slit Corset Fitted Midi Dress
We've never seen a more perfect dress for a coastal Mediterranean summer.
SheIn Women's High Waist Satin Skirts Split Thigh Solid Zipper Midi Skirt
We're envisioning you running through the streets of Rome in this gorgeous skirt, or grabbing happy hour drinks after work.
Show Me Your Mumu Johanna Mini Dress
Whether you're going to the beach or to dinner on vacation, you'll be best-dressed in this striped style.
Blooming Jelly Womens High Waisted Bikini Set Tie Knot High Rise Two Piece Swimsuits Bathing Suits
We see you lounging under an umbrella in this chic bikini on the Italian coast this summer.
Indah Charlotte Babydoll Mini Dress
We love a chic black and white floral for summer vacations.
Astr the Label Astr Poplin Puff Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress
This dress is perfect for Italian vacations, or really any chic summer vacation, and it's 49% off now.
Hotouch Womens Cotton Button Down Shirt Casual Long Sleeve Loose Fit Collared Linen Work Blouse Tops with Pocket
Wherever you're spending your summer, you need this fashionable button down shirt. It channels summer in Italy in the best way, and it comes in 12 colors. Pair it with jean shorts for summertime shopping or throw it over your bikini for an easy beach coverup.
Kaanas Binjai Double Braid Leather Heel
These gorgeous heels are on sale just in time for summer vacations.
Chelsea28 Floral Sleeveless Midi Dress
This dress is 50% and perfect for summer days in Italy.
CUPSHE Women's V Neck One Piece Swimsuit Ruffled Lace Up Monokini
This one piece with ruffle details is so chic. It comes in sizes XS through XXL, so you can find the most flattering bathing suit for your body.