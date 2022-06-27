Why Billy Porter Calls Performing at the 2022 BET Awards "Bittersweet"

Watch : BET Awards 2022: Keke Palmer's Dream Collab Includes Dua Lipa!

Billy Porter celebrated Pride Month in style at the 2022 BET Awards.

Bringing Ballroom culture to the awards stage on June 26, the Pose star called the performance "bittersweet," revealing exclusively to E! News' Daily Pop that he didn't always feel as represented as an LGBTQ+ individual in the Black community.

"It hasn't always felt open," he revealed on the red carpet. "I haven't always felt seen. Sometimes, we as the LGBTQ+ Black community feel a little bit invisible."

Luckily, his feelings have changed over time, as he told Daily Pop, "It's good to be here in this space with the Black community."

But with all the negativity in the world today, the 52-year-old said that instead of talking about people's differences, "It's time for a different conversation."

"We're all in this together," Porter stated. "It's about our humanity. It's about our collective humanity. It's about how we heal our civilization, and the only way we can do that is with respect."

And the celebs on the BET Awards carpet showed nothing but respect for their fellow stars, including second-time host Taraji P. Henson, who highlighted this year's Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Sean "Diddy" Combs.