Nordstrom 4th of July 2022 Deals: Score Up to 81% Off Tory Burch, Le Creuset, Free People & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Fourth of July weekend is here and so are the sales! Whether you're looking to fill your closet with chic new clothes for summer or you want to get your home guest ready for summer entertaining, Nordstrom has everything you need and more from all the best brands like Tory Burch, Free People, Le Creuset, and Good American.

If you're a frequent Nordstrom shopper, you're probably waiting for their big Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to arrive on July 15. Truth be told, so are we! But the good news is, you don't have to wait to find an amazing deal. Nordstrom put out a ton of new discounts ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend, and you can score deals up to 81% off right now.

Best part is, Nordstrom offers free and fast shipping, so you could order something today and get your item before the holiday weekend. For instance, if you're throwing a pool party or hitting the beach, you can snag an adorable Sunnylife float or inflatable pool for 40% off, and get it in a few days.

There are so many deals available right now, we highly recommend shopping today. With Nordstrom, items tend to sell out fast and you don't want to miss out on something you love. We've rounded up some of the best deals on Nordstrom right now. Check those out below.