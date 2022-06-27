Jessie James Decker Says "a Weight Was Lifted" After Sharing Struggles With Body Image and Depression

What you see on stage isn't always what's going on behind the scenes.
Country superstar Jessie James Decker recently got candid with fans on Instagram about her experiences with depression and anxiety, as well as struggles with body image and self-esteem. The "Should Have Known Better" singer exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop on June 27 that after doing so, she felt "like a weight was lifted."
"It's been a couple years, like I wrote in there, where I've just been having some things that happened and it really started to affect me," she said. "I've always been a really strong person and able to pretty much tackle anything, but I think it got to a place where all the outside things I was dealing with just got so heavy and it started to affect me and I wanted to address it with my fans because I think they started to notice."
But Jessie's decision to share her struggles with fans didn't come without doubts. She recalled, "This morning, I started to get that little nervousness, looking at Eric [Decker] going, 'Was that the right move? Did I do the right thing?'"
Luckily, her husband of nine years always has her back. "And he was like, 'Babe, don't question it for one second,'" she added. "'I bet you helped so many people and you were just being real and raw, and that's the girl I married. Be you.'"
Not only does Eric support Jessie at home, but he will soon support her this summer when her The Woman I've Become tour kicks off in August. As for what fans can expect, Jessie teased, "It'll be more fun, more action, more of my family coming out, more of me talking to my audience like we're all sitting in the living room, and I'm just so excited to get out there and to see everyone."
Though her kids—Vivianne, 8, Eric II, 6, and Forrest Decker, 4—won't be joining her full-time, Jessie did reveal that one of them has developed her same passion for music. "[Forrest] is a hundred percent the artist and the performer," she told Daily Pop. "He wants to express himself and I'm gonna support it."
As a country-pop singer, Jessie is all for artists exploring new genres of music, So, when news broke that Beyoncé's new album Renaissance will feature country-inspired songs, she told Daily Pop, "I love it."
"I think music is music and great music is great music," Jessie continued. "So, if Beyoncé wants to do a country song, I am all about it. She's amazing."
Jessie's new EP The Woman I've Become is available now, as well as tickets for her upcoming The Woman I've Become tour.