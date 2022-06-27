Ben Affleck’s 10-Year-Old Son Samuel Is OK After Backing Lamborghini Into Another Car

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Enjoy Family Movie Day

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's son Samuel is fine after getting into a minor accident.

On June 26, the 10-year-old got into a small fender bender when he hopped into the driver's seat of a yellow Lamborghini and backed into a BMW while at a car dealership in Los Angeles.

Thankfully, everyone—and everything—is OK. "This is no damage," Affleck's rep told E! News. "Everyone is fine."

According to a video of the accident obtained by TMZ, Samuel was out with Affleck and Jennifer Lopez when he was seen sitting in the driver's seat. The Daredevil actor stood outside the car—which retails for more than $230,000—while his fiancée got into the backseat. After the incident, Samuel exited the car to inspect the damage.

"When [Samuel] got into the car, it jerked back and forth," a dealership employee told the New York Post. "We have a small lot and the cars are close. Everybody was OK!"