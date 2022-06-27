Ricky Martin’s Son Matteo Looks All Grown Up in Rare Photo

While on set of a new music video, Ricky Martin shared a sweet photo of his 13-year-old son Matteo, one of the twin boys he welcomed in 2008.

Ricky Martin gave his son Matteo a taste of la vida loca when he brought the 13-year-old to set with him.

"Look who decided to accompany me to the filming of my new video," the singer wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of the teen giving the camera a thumbs up from a director's chair. "#mylittleman #pride #son."

Since welcoming Matteo and his twin brother Valentino via surrogate in August 2008, Ricky and now-husband Jwan Yosef have mostly kept the boys out of the spotlight. But that doesn't mean the family—including their daughter Lucia, 3, and son Renn, 2—doesn't get a taste of the Hollywood.

After all, Ricky is always happy to bring them on the road with him, even if it proves to be a bit difficult. "It takes a minute to work on logistics now," he recalled in a 2020 interview with E! News' Erin Lim. "You have to think about four extra people coming with you everywhere and car seats and bags and luggage. It's a lot, but it's ok. My kids love being on the road."

Whether Ricky's kids will follow in his Latin pop star footsteps is still to be determined, but not matter what path they choose, the Grammy winner will be supportive, just like his dad was.

 

"Matteo is more into the arts and Valentino is gonna spend his life in front of a screen because he wants to be the best YouTuber in the world," Ricky previously told Extra. "When I was 12 years old, I told my father that I wanted to be an artist and he supported me and I am very thankful, Dad, for that, for just coming with me on this journey, so I have to do the same."

He added, "I have the experience. I will clean the path for them."

