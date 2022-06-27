Selena Gomez Admits She Doesn’t "Trust a Lot of People"

Selena Gomez revealed she is "standoffish" just like her character Mabel in Hulu’s Only Murder’s in the Building. Learn about the similarities she has to Mabel offscreen.

For Selena Gomez, taking on the role of Mabel Mora in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building comes naturally, ba-ba-baby.

The singer-actress recently reflected on her ability to step into the character of Mabel⁠—a badass young woman who finds herself trying to solve a murder mystery with her neighbors, played by Martin Short and Steve Martin. Though entering into a murder-ridden apartment complex may be new territory for Selena, channeling Mabel's demeanor is nothing out of the ordinary for her.

"Being standoffish is not foreign to me," she admitted in an interview with U.K.'s The Sunday Times published on June 26. "Most of the time, I don't trust a lot of people."

But while Selena has found much of herself in Mabel's personality, she draws the line at that. In May, Selena shared her hesitation to co-sign on a musical episode of the show's second season, which is set to premiere on June 28.

"Personally, I want to be kind of careful," she explained on Deadline's Crew Call podcast. "I love being Mabel and I love that she's an extension of me, but she isn't necessarily me."

But one thing Selena is confident about Mabel's journey? Her story in season two is a triumph over season one (if that is even possible.)

"With my full confidence in my body, this is a millions times better than season one," she said. "We've just got our characters down, we really have a well-blended cast, it's really diverse. You're going to be surprised."

