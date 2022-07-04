Ashley Park Reveals How Emily in Paris Has Helped Shape Her Own Fashion Sense

Emily in Paris star Ashley Park has the show to thank for her Louvre of fashion.
The actress, who plays nanny-turned-aspiring pop star Mindy Chen on the Netflix series, has been styled by two distinct and influential fashion minds on the show, which she has not taken for granted.
"It's been so surreal to have the opportunity to work with the iconic Patricia Field," Ashley exclusively told E! News of the Sex and the City costume designer. "I always look forward to our fittings which could last hours because of all the incredible outfits that I get to try on that I normally wouldn't get the chance to."
In season two, designer Marylin Fitoussi took over for Field, which Park said only further served Mindy—and her own!—fashion journey.
"The character of Mindy comes alive during our fittings," she said. "Similar to myself, my character Mindy also loves to experiment and push the boundaries when it comes to fashion and I'm grateful that we get to express her personality and story through fashion."
It's not just for the screen, either. Mindy's specific style exploration has given Park more appreciation for the fashion world at-large.
"This show has inspired me to delve into the history and power of fashion and ateliers, as well as stabilize me in my own fashion sense, as Mindy does so well," Ashley revealed. "It really is a dream come true."
Park recently partnered with the Starbucks Coffee Break-away campaign, which urges people to be more present with the one that matter most.
"A new study even found that three out of four people find it difficult to be present in their daily lives and are twice as likely to struggle to be present with their closest loved ones," Park said, "compared to more casual relationships, so it is a larger issue that we all need to be conscious of."
When filming the show, Park made sure to have some of her favorite pick-me-ups at the ready.
"I made sure to grab some Starbucks ready-to-drink Nitro Cold Brew before I flew to Paris to film," she said. "Starbucks is actually what I order from in Paris if I'm ever feeling homesick. And it's one of the few places that I can get an iced coffee in Paris."
In December, Netflix announced that Emily in Paris had been renewed for two more seasons.
Sounds like Ashley has plenty more style symposiums in her future.