Ashley Park Reveals How Emily in Paris Has Helped Shape Her Own Fashion Sense

Watch : Which Emily in Paris Outfit Makes Lily Collins CRINGE?

Emily in Paris star Ashley Park has the show to thank for her Louvre of fashion.

The actress, who plays nanny-turned-aspiring pop star Mindy Chen on the Netflix series, has been styled by two distinct and influential fashion minds on the show, which she has not taken for granted.

"It's been so surreal to have the opportunity to work with the iconic Patricia Field," Ashley exclusively told E! News of the Sex and the City costume designer. "I always look forward to our fittings which could last hours because of all the incredible outfits that I get to try on that I normally wouldn't get the chance to."

In season two, designer Marylin Fitoussi took over for Field, which Park said only further served Mindy—and her own!—fashion journey.

"The character of Mindy comes alive during our fittings," she said. "Similar to myself, my character Mindy also loves to experiment and push the boundaries when it comes to fashion and I'm grateful that we get to express her personality and story through fashion."