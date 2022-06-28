RHOBH Preview: See Diana Jenkins' Bombshell Text Shading Garcelle Beauvais

The newest addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast certainly knows how to stir the pot.
Recovering from their not-so-relaxing Mexico trip, Diana Jenkins surprised her co-stars with a shocking (and shady) text ahead of Garcelle Beauvais' birthday festivities in this exclusive sneak peek of RHOBH's June 29 episode.
Upon their arrival back in the U.S., Kyle Richards tells her husband Mauricio and daughter Alexia Umansky that she checked in with her fellow Housewives via text. She says, "I sent a message on Sunday morning saying, ‘I hope you girls are all getting some rest. I'm so tired.'"
But it was Diana's response to her message that leads Kyle to believe she won't be in attendance at Garcelle's upcoming party for both personal and medical reasons.
"'And then, Diana wrote back, 'Well, I don't normally do this in a group text, but doctors are putting me on bed rest to stop bleeding,'" Kyle reads, with Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke and more reciting the rest of the message in confessionals.
The text continues, "'This trip and flying and drinking and burning my candle both ends after losing baby, bleeding for eight weeks straight after miscarriage, and four major surgeries that followed in last few weeks to save my uterus was not very intelligent thing to do.'"
But it's the end of Diana's group message that throws some shade at the show's upcoming birthday girl. "'I usually wouldn't share this in a group text because it makes me look like a whining bitch,'" Lisa Rinna reads before Garcelle adds, "'But Garcelle,' misspelled, 'might think I'm rude, so there it is.'"
The message leaves the group in an awkward place. Not only do they feel bad about Diana's dramatic health update, but also uncomfortable about how she used it to start new beef with Garcelle.
"I love Diana," Lisa jokes. "She's as shady as I am."
The RHOBH newbie previously opened up about her tragic miscarriage this season during an emotional conversation with Kyle.
Fans will have to tune in to see how Diana's bombshell will affect her fellow Housewives, especially her current standing with Garcelle.
Check out the full clip above.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)