RHOBH Preview: See Diana Jenkins' Bombshell Text Shading Garcelle Beauvais

The newest addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast certainly knows how to stir the pot.

Recovering from their not-so-relaxing Mexico trip, Diana Jenkins surprised her co-stars with a shocking (and shady) text ahead of Garcelle Beauvais' birthday festivities in this exclusive sneak peek of RHOBH's June 29 episode.

Upon their arrival back in the U.S., Kyle Richards tells her husband Mauricio and daughter Alexia Umansky that she checked in with her fellow Housewives via text. She says, "I sent a message on Sunday morning saying, ‘I hope you girls are all getting some rest. I'm so tired.'"

But it was Diana's response to her message that leads Kyle to believe she won't be in attendance at Garcelle's upcoming party for both personal and medical reasons.

"'And then, Diana wrote back, 'Well, I don't normally do this in a group text, but doctors are putting me on bed rest to stop bleeding,'" Kyle reads, with Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke and more reciting the rest of the message in confessionals.