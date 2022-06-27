Outlander Season 7: Meet the New Cast Members

Watch : "Outlander": Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin ANSWER Fan Q's!

A new doctor is checking into the cast of Outlander.

Joey Phillips has joined season seven of the Starz historical drama as Dr. Denzell Hunter, E! News confirms. He will be joined by Izzy Meikle-Small, who is set to play his sister Rachel Hunter.

Denzell and Rachel are "Quakers whose quiet country life is changed when Young Ian (John Bell) arrives at their farm with a sick and injured William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart)." The two characters appear in the Outlander book series, first showing up in 2009's An Echo in the Bone.

"Dr. Denzell Hunter has been trained in medicine in Boston and London," according to the network. "As a firm believer in liberty, he is preparing to join the Revolutionary Army as a surgeon. His younger sister Rachel is modest but shows flashes of a fiery spirit that attracts the admiration of both William and Young Ian."

Phillips was last seen in 2021 on the BBC's long-running drama Casualty, while Meikle-Small is best known for playing a young version of Carey Mulligan's character Kathy in 2010's Never Let Me Go and the young version of Charlize Theron's character Ravenna in 2012's Snow White and the Hunstman.