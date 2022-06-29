The Umbrella Academy's Ritu Arya Teases Javon Walton's Future on the Show

(Spoilers Ahead for season three of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix)
Season three of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy featured many new faces thanks to the addition of The Sparrow Academy. But for Ritu Arya and David Castañeda—who play Lila Pitts and Diego Hargreeves, respectively—there was one non-Sparrow who won over their hearts.
"Javon 'Wanna' Walton was, to me, the person that I would have a lot of fun being on set with out of the new characters," Castañeda exclusively told E! News. The Euphoria alum (RIP Ashtray) joined the series as the mischievous Stan, whom Lila convinced Diego was their son.
Though she wasn't too familiar with the young actor's work on the HBO drama, Arya told E! News that she "absolutely adored working with him."
"Some of my funnest times on set were scenes with him," she recalled. "He has such a beautiful, playful manner, and I really, really loved working with him."
In the season's sixth episode, Lila dropped the bombshell that Stan is, in fact, not her and Diego's offspring, rather she borrowed him from a friend. Unfortunately, that friend would be very angry to know that Stan falls victim to the universe-ending Kugelblitz, along with many of the Sparrows by the season's end.
Thanks to Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), the Umbrellas and Sparrows defeated their villainous father, Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), and managed to "reset" the universe, meaning it's possible the Kugelblitz's causalities could have escaped their fate in this new reality.
As for what that means for the future of Stan? Arya told E! News, "I know as much as you know."
While Lila may not be the mother to 12-year-old Stan, we do learn that she is pregnant with Diego's child, having used Stan to test her man's parenting skills. And while Diego made for a not-so-bad dad, Arya said she believes Lila "might not be the best at it."
"She hasn't had the best mother herself," the 33-year-old said, as her character was raised by the show's former big bad, The Handler (Kate Walsh). "She's had a different upbringing from most people. She spent all her time traveling time and being an assassin. So, I don't know how that motherly instinct's gonna be."
On top of everything, Lila finally came to terms with her true feelings for Diego, something Arya said her character was scared "to see if they could make it work."
"She just wants to be loved and she loves Diego," the actress shared. "And I think she's afraid that he will leave her, and even if he did, that might be easier than actually building a family."
Given that the two rekindled their romance and ended the season ready to start a life together, it's safe to say that Lila and Diego are stronger than ever. But who knows how the team's next threat could affect the couple and the rest of the characters' futures. Fingers crossed we'll find out in a potential season four.
The Umbrella Academy season three is now streaming on Netflix.