Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark Pull Son From School Amid Academy's Scandal

Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark have removed their oldest son Prince Christian from his boarding school.
On June 26, the royal couple confirmed that their 16-year-old son would be transferring out of Herlufsholm School after allegations of sexual abuse and bullying at the establishment surfaced. (Prince Christian is not connected to the allegations.)
"We are deeply shaken by the reports that have come out about Herlufsholm recently," the couple said in a statement posted online. "We have also made it clear that, as parents of a child at the school, we expect that the school will do what it must do to rectify the unacceptable conditions."
Herlufsholm Boarding School was the focus of a TV2 documentary, Herlufsholms hemmeligheder (Herlufsholm's Secrets), which aired in May. The documentary alleged that the school had a culture of systemic bullying and detailed allegations of physical violence, bullying and sexual abuse from former students.
E! News has reached out to the Herlufsholm School for comment and has not heard back. The school recently announced they will be launching an independent investigation into the claims.
And while Frederik and Mary's 15-year-old daughter Princess Isabella was set to begin classes at the private boarding and day school this fall, her parents announced she would no longer enroll.
"The question about our son Christian's and our daughter Isabella's choice of school has been very important for us, and the unfortunate matter has brought many and strong opinions into play in the public," the couple said. "That is completely understandable when it deals with the well-being of children and young people. At the same time, it has been important to stand by our basic idea that major decisions must be made on an informed basis. We now have that basis."
While Frederik and Mary called it a "difficult" decision, they pointed to their "special position as Crown Prince Couple" as a factor. Moving forward, the future King and Queen added that they would consult with their children regarding the next best steps for their education.
"During the summer, we, together with our children, will make a decision about their future choice of schools," their statement read. "With thoughts about the many students who will continue at Herlufsholm, it is our hope that the school now gets more peace to ensure the necessary changes and succeeds in creating a culture in which all thrive and feel safe."
Frederik and Mary, who are also parents to 11-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, first addressed allegations surrounding Herlufsholm earlier this month. In a statement released June 17, the couple said they would be taking time to decide what was best for their family.
"Bullying, violence and indignities are never acceptable. We must respond to the painful and devastating incidents by insisting on changes that ensure a safe environment for all," they explained. "And then we must recognize the courage of those who have shared their violent experiences."