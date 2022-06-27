Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark Pull Son From School Amid Academy's Scandal

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan's FIRST Public Appearance With Royal Family

Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark have removed their oldest son Prince Christian from his boarding school.

On June 26, the royal couple confirmed that their 16-year-old son would be transferring out of Herlufsholm School after allegations of sexual abuse and bullying at the establishment surfaced. (Prince Christian is not connected to the allegations.)

"We are deeply shaken by the reports that have come out about Herlufsholm recently," the couple said in a statement posted online. "We have also made it clear that, as parents of a child at the school, we expect that the school will do what it must do to rectify the unacceptable conditions."

Herlufsholm Boarding School was the focus of a TV2 documentary, Herlufsholms hemmeligheder (Herlufsholm's Secrets), which aired in May. The documentary alleged that the school had a culture of systemic bullying and detailed allegations of physical violence, bullying and sexual abuse from former students.

E! News has reached out to the Herlufsholm School for comment and has not heard back. The school recently announced they will be launching an independent investigation into the claims.