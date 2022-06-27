Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Placed on Suicide Watch Ahead of Sentencing

Watch : Ghislaine Maxwell Found GUILTY in Sex Trafficking Trial

After being removed from the general population in prison, Ghislaine Maxwell remains on suicide watch hours before her sentencing.



Per NBC News New York, Maxwell's attorney, Bobbi Sternheim, wrote to the court over the weekend, explaining that her client was placed on suicide watch at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center on June 24, and has remained there as of June 27.

Steinheim also said that along with her normal clothing and legal papers being removed, Maxwell was given a "suicide smock" to wear but maintained that her client "is not suicidal."



In response, per NBC News, prosecutors wrote to the court on June 26, stating that Maxwell herself e-mailed the Bureau of Prison's Inspect General [IG] on June 24, saying that she "feared MDC staff members were threatening her safety."

In their letter, prosecutors explained that per the jail's policy, when inmates are at a heightened risk of self-harm and raise a safety concern, they are put on suicide watch, adding that at least "two other inmates recently experienced the same protocol."