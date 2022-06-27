Why Nick Cannon Hopes to Remarry After He "Failed Miserably" at Monogamy and Relationships

Is Nick Cannon ready to say "I do" again?
The Wild ‘N Out star—who was previously married to Mariah Carey—recently weighed in on the topic during a conversation on the All The Way with Shelley Wade podcast. Pointing to his recent single with Chris Brown, Cannon noted he asks himself if he ever thinks about the possibility of remarrying at the beginning of the song and answers with the title of the track "I Do."
"I'm a hopeless romantic at the end of the day, Shelley," he said on the June 22 podcast episode. "So, I love the concept. I love the ceremony of it. I've failed miserably so many times at monogamy and relationships. But like, you know, God aint done with me. We gonna figure it out."
Host Shelley Wade then asked Cannon what the "deciding factor" would be when choosing to marry "because you don't have a problem getting women, for sure." His response?
"I think, as I'm growing, I mean, I've probably had a few midlife crises," Cannon said, later adding, "I'm liking the man that I'm growing into, and I feel like someone who will understand me and can stand by me."
In terms of Love Languages, the Masked Singer host noted acts of service is a "big one" for him.
"When I say service, it's more servitude….You can serve each other and where you're weak, they're strong," he explained. "And if I can ever find somebody that knows how to hold me down through all my madness, through all my chaos and toxicity that's probably somebody I can probably rock with for life."
Cannon has previously shared his thoughts on potentially tying the knot again, including during a May episode of the It's Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast.
"It depends what you'd call marriage," he explained. "Getting the government involved in my relationship? Like, that whole paperwork stuff? Nah. But if it's something on a spiritual or holistic ritual…we can go have a ceremony somewhere."
He then asked, "Why would government be involved in your love life? Like, that just seems so bizarre to me….If you go to the core of what it was all about, it's really a business. And to bring business and love together, I've experienced it, that's a tough one to get involved with."
Cannon and Carey wed in 2008 and broke up in 2014, filing for divorce in 2015 and finalizing it the following year.
"That, to me, was one of the greatest experiences of my life," he told host Raquel Harper about his marriage to the five-time Grammy winner. "And for that to have come to an end, as well, is like, 'Why would I go back if I couldn't make that work out right?'"
Cannon and Carey have two children together: 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe. The Drumline alum also shares 12-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, 5-year-old son Golden "Sagon" and 18-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and he's expecting a baby with Bre Tiesi. In addition, he and Alyssa Scott welcomed son Zen, who died from a brain tumor at age 5 months.
And Cannon recently shared he's growing his family. "The stork is on the way," he said on the Lip Service podcast earlier this month. "If you thought the numbers I put up in 2021 was…wait 'til 2022! Y'know, there was a lot of kids last year."