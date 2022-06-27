Why Nick Cannon Hopes to Remarry After He "Failed Miserably" at Monogamy and Relationships

Watch : Nick Cannon Jokes About a Vasectomy After Recent Baby News

Is Nick Cannon ready to say "I do" again?

The Wild ‘N Out star—who was previously married to Mariah Carey—recently weighed in on the topic during a conversation on the All The Way with Shelley Wade podcast. Pointing to his recent single with Chris Brown, Cannon noted he asks himself if he ever thinks about the possibility of remarrying at the beginning of the song and answers with the title of the track "I Do."

"I'm a hopeless romantic at the end of the day, Shelley," he said on the June 22 podcast episode. "So, I love the concept. I love the ceremony of it. I've failed miserably so many times at monogamy and relationships. But like, you know, God aint done with me. We gonna figure it out."

Host Shelley Wade then asked Cannon what the "deciding factor" would be when choosing to marry "because you don't have a problem getting women, for sure." His response?

"I think, as I'm growing, I mean, I've probably had a few midlife crises," Cannon said, later adding, "I'm liking the man that I'm growing into, and I feel like someone who will understand me and can stand by me."