Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald Weighs in On Chrishell Stause's Relationship With G Flip

Mary Fitzgerald doesn't see the sun setting on Chrishell Stause's romance with G Flip any time soon.

The vice president of the Oppenheim Group, 41, shared her support for her co-star's relationship with the Australian musician. "Her new partner is very sweet," Mary said during the June 27 appearance on Lorraine, "and Chrishell seems very, very happy."

Happiness has looked good on Chrishell—especially after the public breakup that she went through with broker Jason Oppenheim during season five of Selling Sunset.

"Jason was and is my best friend," Chrishell shared on Instagram in December, "and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward."

And while Jason emotionally admitted that he still loved Chrishell during the reunion show, Mary shared on Lorraine, "People don't see that side of him very often but he has a very very good heart and when he loves he fully loves."