Chanel Iman Teams Up With Marshalls To Give Away an Unlimited Summer Wardrobe

If you're looking for affordable finds, Marshalls is the place to shop. They have unbeatable deals on home items, beauty products, and fashion for the whole family. There's just something so comforting about walking into a Marshalls store. Supermodel Chanel Iman told E! News, "It's affordable and has very good prices. I grew up shopping at Marshalls. I would always go with my mom. It's so cool that I can now take my kids there and have these similar experiences. It's special."
She partnered with the brand for a can't-miss contest. You can make your local Marshall's store your closet for the summer if you win this contest. That means you can walk into Marshalls any time you want and get the clothes you need for all your summer events from July 5, 2022 through September 22, 2022. You can also get concierge checkout privileges, a personalized dressing room, time with a stylist, and more perks. If you don't with the ultimate prize. you may be one of 20 people who receives a $500 e-gift card to Marshalls. All you have to do is take a photo of yourself in a summer outfit, post it to your Instagram feed, use the hashtags #MarshallsSummerCloset and #sweepstakes, and tag @Marshalls.
Chanel told E!, "I'm super excited for this partnership with Marshalls and we're giving away a great prize for one lucky winner, the chance to make Marshalls their closet all summer long. It's super fun and easy to enter. You can get a whole look from head to toe. Find clothes you love and then you can get bags, shoes, and glasses to match. As a mother, I love going into Marshalls because I can go in and get things for the kids, myself, and my home."
Even if you don't win any of the prizes, shop these trends and looks chosen by Chanel, which are all on-trend and under your budget.
Chanel Iman Summer Fashion Q&A
E!: What's your advice for shopping for those keep-forever pieces versus some of the trendy items and striking a balance with when to spend or splurge?
CI: Personally, I like to keep the clothes very simple and leave the trends to the accessories. I can keep wearing the same outfits for years and update them when I accessorize the look.
E!: What are three words you would use to describe your style?
CI: I would go with chic, simple, and confident.
E!: I love that you included "confident" in there. I think it's so important for us to wear the clothes and to not let the clothes wear us or to feel intimidated.
CI: Fashion is a great way to express yourself. Just be yourself and feel comfortable. If you feel good, it will show.
Pistola Short Sleeve Field Suit
If you adore Chanel's bright jumpsuit, here it is. Getting dressed isn't easier than just wearing a one-piece outfit. This comfortable, cute, and fun. What more could you want?
Tahari ASL Floral Printed Satin Maxi Dress
E!: What's your go-to summer look?
CI: Right now, my summer trend that I'm into is flowy dresses. I love a flowy dress. I think dressing is all about mixing highs and lows. You can splurge a little more on a bag, and if you're shopping for something else, like shoes, go a little bit lower with the price point.
E!: What are some styles that you're loving right now?
CI: A simple black dress.
Free People Love Forever Mini Dress
This mini is an easy dress for those hot summer days. Rock it with flat sandals during the day or some heels for nighttime. It also comes in light blue.
Laundry Ruffle Midi Dress
This ruffled dress is a total wine. It's simple, yet special at the same time. You can style this incredibly versatile dress in so many unique ways.
City Chic Plus Wild Buttons Dress
The buttons on this dress give you a lot of options for styling. You can create a slit or a lower cut neckline just by unbuttoning a few buttons. It's also an easy dress to take from day to night thanks to those buttons.
E!: Do you the kids like to match outfits with you and/or each other?
CI: I know I do. I like to buy outfits that match my kids, but they like to dress themselves. I let them pick their outfits and they love that.
E!: That's so fun. It's so cool that they're into that because I bet it makes the Marshalls trips so much more fun.
CI: And that is why I'm only taking them to Marshalls. If they want to shop around it's a good price.
Tommy Bahama Girls One Shoulder One-piece Swimsuit With Hat
E!: Do your kids like to shop? Or not quite yet?
CI: Oh, they do for sure. They're very into fashion. They love a cute dress and they love shoes. They really love purses. I was downstairs shopping for my kids and I found some really cute bathing suits for the summer for them.
This featured suit and hat set is from Tommy Bahama, but there are so many cute swimsuits for girls at Marshalls.
Chanel Iman's Favorite Summer Trends
Suit Up
7 for All Mankind Double Breasted Blazer and Wide Leg Shorts
"This summer is all about being bold with a bright colored matching suit set! I recently found this rose taupe double breasted blazer and short collection at Marshalls that I'm obsessed with – and it's under $70! It's perfect to dress up for work events with a nice blouse and subtle pair of heels or spice up a bandeau and pair of statement heels for a night out or cocktail hour. I must say, this is one of my favorite 2022 trends because it gives a feeling of sass, class, and sophistication all in one."
Summer Nights Out
Aidan Mattox Tie Front Mini Dress
"Everyone loves a good night out whether it's with their friends or significant other. From date night to ladies' night, I know I can incorporate some of my favorite summer fashion trends like cut-outs and keyhole details for unbelievable prices. Pulling this tie front mini dress with a cut-out accent out of my closet gets me so excited to strut my stuff and be the sassiest one in the room."
A Pop of Neon
Brit & Bri Made In Usa Ribbed Contrast Polo Dress
"This season, I am in love with all things bold, bright, and styled just right. This summer, it's time to stand out and be unapologetically you with bright eye-catching styles. Try taking this ribbed contrast polo dress. And let's not forget that being bold does not have to be expensive. Marshalls has a ton of amazing styles!"
This dress also comes in black.
Catch Me at The Beach
La Moda Cover-up Beach Pants
"Who doesn't love a beach day? Whether you're sunbathing or jumping in the water, having a bonfire with friends or just need a moment alone with the waves, the beach is always a good idea. It's also the perfect place to experiment with new fashion trends you've been dying to try but don't know how, like these bold and bright beach pants."
Jack Rogers Made in Brazil Whipstitch Jack Sandals
"And don't forget to throw on a pair of fun sandals to complete the look!"
Keepin' It Cute & Casual
Shinestar Tiered Mini Dress With Puff Sleeves
"With a whole summer of beautiful days ahead, Marshalls has an endless selection of everyday pieces that keep me casual, comfortable, and cute. My go-tos are flowing dresses, easy to throw on, run errands in, and enjoy a summer of barbecues, games nights, bonfires and more!"
C&C California Core Paperbag Printed Shorts
"If I'm not in the mood to wear a dress, I love taking a pair of printed shorts and pairing them with a simple top to give my look a fun and festive summer feel. What I love most is that I can easily mix and match my summer staples to create the most fabulous outfits without breaking the bank!"
Festival Fever
Sound Style High Rise Denim Shorts With Fray Hem
"As music festivals, concerts and carnivals make their way back on our summer bucket lists, I always like to prepare my closet for any invite that might come my way. I tend to stick to comfortable and fashionable styles to fit my event of the day, like a pair of comfortable jean shorts that can easily be paired with any style top!"
Charlie Holiday Jasper Cropped Wrap Top
"Or if I'm headed to a festival, I'll opt for something like this cropped wrap top to take my outfit to the next level without skimping on comfort."
12th Street by Cynthia Vincent Sleeveless Tank
"For concert, I lean towards an edgier look like this ruffle sleeveless tank and a statement clutch!"
Prezzo Ring Handle Rhinestone Bag
This rhinestone clutch comes in gold and silver.
Resort Fashions
Free People See You Sunday Printed Shorts
"I'm in the middle of planning a beachy summer vacation where I can relax and let loose, especially with my style! From casual lazy days to outdoor upscale dinners, I like to plan for everything under the sun, and I know I can find anything I need at Marshalls. For my lazy days, I love lounging in airy knit shorts and a lightweight blouse."
Love Tree Smocked Puff Sleeve Top
This smocked white top goes with everything. It's definitely a staple for summer.
Eliza J Twist Front Maxi Dress
"For the sunny days by the pool or beach, I go for a printed maxi dress. It's perfectly multifunctional as a swimsuit coverup and as a statement dinner dress when paired with wedge sandals, a bamboo box bag and these sunglasses."
Paseart Made in Spain Suede Scallop Valenciana Wedge Sandals
Elevate your look with these wedges that are casual, yet cute. These also come in red.
C&C California Bamboo Box Handbag With Handles
This bamboo bag is a total must for summer. Nothing says summer like a bamboo or rattan bag, right?
Diff Eyewear 56MM Becky Sunglasses
Ditch the dark shades for these cute beige frames, which are perfect for the season.
Bold Patterns
Rose & Olive Hippie Mosaic Caftan
"Bold patterns are the easiest way to bring an element of interest to your look without even trying. I love adding a variety of different patterns like florals, abstract colors, designs, and shapes into my everyday style to elevate every outfit. Adding patterns to your style doesn't have to be scary, it's as easy as taking a patterned blouse, like this one, and pairing it with denim shorts for a fun, summery look. Patterns not only give you great opportunities to style yourself creatively, but also, they can elevate your look without trying too hard."
