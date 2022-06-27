Chanel Iman Teams Up With Marshalls To Give Away an Unlimited Summer Wardrobe

We interviewed Chanel Iman because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Chanel is a paid spokesperson for Marshalls. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're looking for affordable finds, Marshalls is the place to shop. They have unbeatable deals on home items, beauty products, and fashion for the whole family. There's just something so comforting about walking into a Marshalls store. Supermodel Chanel Iman told E! News, "It's affordable and has very good prices. I grew up shopping at Marshalls. I would always go with my mom. It's so cool that I can now take my kids there and have these similar experiences. It's special."

She partnered with the brand for a can't-miss contest. You can make your local Marshall's store your closet for the summer if you win this contest. That means you can walk into Marshalls any time you want and get the clothes you need for all your summer events from July 5, 2022 through September 22, 2022. You can also get concierge checkout privileges, a personalized dressing room, time with a stylist, and more perks. If you don't with the ultimate prize. you may be one of 20 people who receives a $500 e-gift card to Marshalls. All you have to do is take a photo of yourself in a summer outfit, post it to your Instagram feed, use the hashtags #MarshallsSummerCloset and #sweepstakes, and tag @Marshalls.

Chanel told E!, "I'm super excited for this partnership with Marshalls and we're giving away a great prize for one lucky winner, the chance to make Marshalls their closet all summer long. It's super fun and easy to enter. You can get a whole look from head to toe. Find clothes you love and then you can get bags, shoes, and glasses to match. As a mother, I love going into Marshalls because I can go in and get things for the kids, myself, and my home."

Even if you don't win any of the prizes, shop these trends and looks chosen by Chanel, which are all on-trend and under your budget.

For the contest rules official rules and complete sweeps details, please click here.