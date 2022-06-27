Tom Mann Shares Heartbreaking Message to Fiancée Dani Hampson One Week After Her Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Tom Mann doesn't have the words to describe his insurmountable loss.



Almost one week after the X Factor star announced his fiancée Dani Hampson passed away, the musician shared his feelings about trying to grapple with losing her. "There are honestly no words to describe just how much I miss you, Dan," he wrote alongside a photo of the two, shared on Instagram June 26. "Forever & always."



Tom's message comes days after the 28-year-old shared the news that Dani died on June 18, what would have been their wedding day. She was 34 years old.

"On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak," he wrote on June 20. "I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle."