Tom Mann Shares Heartbreaking Message to Fiancée Dani Hampson One Week After Her Death

Almost one week after former X Factor contestant Tom Mann announced the tragic passing of his fiancée Dani Hampson, the singer shared a touching dedication in her honor.

By Kisha Forde Jun 27, 2022 2:26 PMTags
Celebrities
Watch: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Tom Mann doesn't have the words to describe his insurmountable loss.
 
Almost one week after the X Factor star announced his fiancée Dani Hampson passed away, the musician shared his feelings about trying to grapple with losing her. "There are honestly no words to describe just how much I miss you, Dan," he wrote alongside a photo of the two, shared on Instagram June 26. "Forever & always."
 
Tom's message comes days after the 28-year-old shared the news that Dani died on June 18, what would have been their wedding day. She was 34 years old.

"On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak," he wrote on June 20. "I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

As Tom explained, he vows to wear his wedding ring as a token of his "unconditional" love for Dani, who welcomed their son Bowie in 2021.

Trending Stories

1

Tom Mann Shares Heartbreaking Message to Late Fiancée Dani Hampson

2

See Inside Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Romantic Turks & Caicos Trip

3

Greg Mathis Jr. & His Boyfriend Elliott Reach a Relationship Milestone

"I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don't know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy," Tom continued. "I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so, so proud."
 
Additional details have not been shared about Dani's passing and a cause of death has not been made public.

Trending Stories

1

Tom Mann Shares Heartbreaking Message to Late Fiancée Dani Hampson

2

See Inside Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Romantic Turks & Caicos Trip

3

Greg Mathis Jr. & His Boyfriend Elliott Reach a Relationship Milestone

4

The Heartbreaking Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Love Story

5

Natalie Portman Amused by Sight of Chris Hemsworth at Kids' School

Latest News

Ireland Baldwin Shares She Was Raped, Had an Abortion

Tom Mann Shares Heartbreaking Message to Late Fiancée Dani Hampson

See Inside Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Romantic Turks & Caicos Trip

Exclusive

Daisy Kelliher Reveals If She'd Join Another Below Deck Spinoff

TikToker Ophelia Nichols’ Son Killed in Shooting Day Before His B-Day

Update!

Why Women Everywhere Love Khloe Kardashian's Good American Clothing

Janelle Monáe Gives Middle Finger to Supreme Court At 2022 BET Awards