Step Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Romantic Vacation to Turks and Caicos

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently enjoyed a trip to Turks and Caicos and shared photos from their beach getaway. See their sweet snapshots here.

Watch: Inside Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Life as Parents

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra just had one cool trip to Turks and Caicos.

In a June 26 #photodump, the actress posted a series of snaps from their romantic getaway, tagging the luxury resort COMO Parrot Cay. The pictures showed the couple sharing smooches on the beach, cruising over the crystal-clear blue water on a boat ride and lounging by the pool. Priyanka also posted videos of herself walking in the surf, floating in the waves and sipping some coconut water on a peaceful rainy day.

The rest and relaxation came after a busy few months for the pair. Not only do their careers keep their schedules packed, but Nick, 29, and Priyanka, 39, have also recently become parents, welcoming their first child (a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas) via surrogate in January. The Quantico star and the Jonas Brothers band member later shared their baby girl spent more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit. And now that she's home, they're loving this next chapter.

"Nick and Priyanka are doing great," a source told E! News earlier this month. "They really are so in love, like they're still in their honeymoon phase. It's very cute and sweet. Malti is home, and Priyanka is very organized. She knows all the tips and tricks to take care of her."

And while Nick and Priyanka have given fans a few glimpses into their life as a family of three—sharing tributes on Mother's Day and Father's Day—they've also continued to protect Malti's privacy by shielding her face in the photos they've shared on Instagram.

But to see pics from Nick and Priyanka's trip to Turks and Caicos, keep reading:

Instagram
Happy Couple

We're a sucker for some good vacation photos, and this pic of Priyanka giving Nick a kiss on the cheek during a walk on the beach is so sweet.

Instagram
Making Memories

No need to send an S.O.S. Nick and Priyanka were all smiles as they soaked in the sun on their boat ride.

Instagram
Soaking in the Sun

The Baywatch alum was photographed running along the beach and heading to the water for a dip.

 

Instagram
Rest and Relaxation

And at one point, Priyanka enjoyed a little nap.

Instagram
Time for a Swim

The Isn't It Romantic actress seemed completely at peace as she floated among the waves.

Instagram
Chilling by the Pool

And if Nick and Priyanka were burnin' up on the beach, they could always cool down by the pool.

Instagram
Paradise

Just look at those views!

Instagram
Toes in the Sand

Priyanka giggled as she strolled through the surf.

Instagram
An Unforgettable Trip

This picture of the pair is definitely one for the scrapbooks.

Instagram
Raise a Glass

Cheers to a romantic getaway. 

