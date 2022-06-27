Step Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Romantic Vacation to Turks and Caicos

Watch : Inside Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Life as Parents

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra just had one cool trip to Turks and Caicos.

In a June 26 #photodump, the actress posted a series of snaps from their romantic getaway, tagging the luxury resort COMO Parrot Cay. The pictures showed the couple sharing smooches on the beach, cruising over the crystal-clear blue water on a boat ride and lounging by the pool. Priyanka also posted videos of herself walking in the surf, floating in the waves and sipping some coconut water on a peaceful rainy day.

The rest and relaxation came after a busy few months for the pair. Not only do their careers keep their schedules packed, but Nick, 29, and Priyanka, 39, have also recently become parents, welcoming their first child (a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas) via surrogate in January. The Quantico star and the Jonas Brothers band member later shared their baby girl spent more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit. And now that she's home, they're loving this next chapter.

"Nick and Priyanka are doing great," a source told E! News earlier this month. "They really are so in love, like they're still in their honeymoon phase. It's very cute and sweet. Malti is home, and Priyanka is very organized. She knows all the tips and tricks to take care of her."