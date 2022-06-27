TikToker Ophelia Nichols’ Son Killed in Shooting One Day Before His 19th Birthday

TikToker Ophelia Nichols, who is known affectionately by her 7 million followers as “Mama Tot,” announced the tragic news of her son's passing, which came just one day before his 19th birthday.

TikToker Ophelia Nichols is making an emotional plea for help.
 
Over the weekend, Nichols announced the tragic news that her youngest son was killed in a shooting and is asking the public for any assistance to help find the culprits. According to local Alabama outlet WKRN, Nichols' family confirmed 18-year-old Randon Lee was the victim and law enforcement said the homicide remains under investigation.
 
"The word is already gotten out and I'm just being overloaded with messages," Nichols said in a video shared on June 25. "And I need to let everybody know. But I'm doing this video for a reason. Because I need y'all's help. I never asked y'all for anything, but I need your help with this. There's almost 7 million people that follow me.  Somebody's got to know something. Today would have been my baby child's 19th birthday, but he was [taken] from me last night."
 
Per WKRN, Nichols said her son was shot at a gas station in Prichard, Ala., before driving down the street to a different gas station, where he was later found deceased.

In her heartfelt plea, Nichols broke down in tears as she grappled with explaining her loss. "He was [taken] from my children and my husband and our family," she said. "My son was murdered. He was shot. And I have this hatred in my heart that I don't recognize. Because I have never felt hate for anybody. This individual took my son's life. He was just 18 years old. That's the best part of somebody's life."
 
Speaking directly about the culprits, she added, "And I know they're out there in my town. They're out there. They're out there living and breathing but my son is dead."

Nichols concluded, "Somebody knows who did this to my child. And I'm asking for somebody's help. Anybody's help. It's my son."
 
A few hours after sharing her video, Nichols later updated her followers, writing within the comment section, "Just been told We have a lead on 2 individuals. I hope they see this video & know what they have done to my family."

E! News has reached out to authorities for additional information.

