Kate Spade Surprise 1-Day Sale: All Bags, Jewelry & More Are an Extra 20% Off With Deals Starting at $5

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're a fan of Kate Spade styles, drop what you're doing and head over to Kate Spade Surprise ASAP. They're having a rare sitewide sale you don't want to miss. In fact, the sale lasts for one day only!
Kate Spade Surprise is one of our go-to sources for scoring chic designer bags at a discount since everything on site is up to 75% off. That even includes their super playful and unique novelty collection and new arrivals. In addition to their everyday discounts, they also have a Kate Spade Surprise Deal of the Day, where you can score additional savings on top of already reduced prices.
Typically, their 24-Hour Deal of the Day is limited to one particular bag, style or collection. But today—and today only!—they've expanded their 24-hour deal to include the entire site. That means everything on site is not only up to is 75% off, it's an additional 20% off on top of that. All you have to do is enter the code SURPRISE20 at checkout to receive your discount.
With an additional discount like that, you're bound to see some jaw-dropping prices. In fact, prices start at just $5 for patches you can use to customize your purses or clothes, jewelry and other accessories start at $15, and bags (like the $259 Bing Cherry Wallet on Chain) start at $55. If you do want to snag a new bag or two, it truly is the perfect time to shop as many styles are now on sale for less than $100.
We've rounded up some of our favorite deals on styles from Kate Spade Surprise's One-Day Only Sale. Check those out below.
The Best Deals From Kate Spade Surprise's One Day Only Extra 20% Off Sale
Kate Spade Schuyler Medium Tote
This sleek tote is perfect for holding your laptop, iPad, a water bottle, and pretty much anything you need to get through the day. It comes in black and white, both of which are timeless. Shoppers say this bag also gets complimented all the time. It's originally $359, but you can get it today for $79. Don't pass this deal up!
Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody
The Carson Convertible Crossbody is a shopper-fave style with nearly 1,000 five-star reviews. One reviewer loved how you can easily take it from day to evening, especially if you go with the classic black option. It's originally $299, but it's on sale today for $87. Such a good price.
Kate Spade Ava Reversible Tote
With the Ava Reversible Tote, you're pretty much getting two bags for the price of one! Plus, the matching detachable coin purse it comes with makes it that much sweeter.
Kate Spade Marti Wallet Crossbody
This cute and functional wallet crossbody bag features six credit card slots, a slip pocket and a zip coin compartment. It's large enough to fit an iPhone Pro Max, and it comes in four colors. Best part is, it's on sale today for $87.
Kate Spade Rainbow Coin Purse
This adorable rainbow coin purse is just the kind of accessory that'll brighten your day. It's originally $129, but you can snag it for just $39.
Kate Spade Lori Tote
Kate Spade's large Lori Tote has over 1,700 perfect reviews, with many saying it's perfect for work and travel. It's currently available in two colors: parchment and light fountain blue. Best part is, it's on sale for less than $80.
Disney x Kate Spade New York Other Minnie Mouse Camera Bag
If you or someone you know is a Disney fan, we highly recommend snagging a piece from the Disney x Kate Spade collection. You really can't go wrong with the Minnie Mouse camera bag, which is so cute and a great bag to wear to the Disney Parks.
Disney x Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse Backpack
If you're into backpacks, this adorable option from the Disney x Kate Spade Minnie Mouse collection is a definite must-have. It's the perfect gift for a Disney fan in your life!
Kate Spade Staci Medium Satchel
We are obsessed with the classy and cool Staci Medium Satchel, especially since it comes in so many bold and bright colors. Right now, you can snag one for $119.
Kate Spade Darcy Small Satchel
The Darcy Small Satchel is perfectly sized for everyday use. It has hundreds of perfect reviews and one shopper wrote they could fit their iPad Mini, a pair of sunglasses, their wallet and phone with "room to spare." There are four colors to choose from, and it's on sale for $111.
Kate Spade Cruise Medium Tote
Want to sport a trendy straw bag this summer? The Kate Spade Cruise Medium Tote is everything and more. It comes in parchment (as shown here), black and yellow, and it's on sale today for $135.
Kate Spade Darcy Large Bucket Bag
Love bucket bags? Kate Spade's Darcy Large Bucket Bag is everything. It's super chic and sophisticated, comes in three classic and highly versatile colors, and it's on sale for $111 today. Don't miss out on this gorgeous purse.
Kate Spade Harlow Tote
The Kate Spade Harlow Tote has a unique silhouette that really stands out, plus the color options it comes in are all really pretty. It retails for nearly $400, but you can snag it today for $111.
Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Satchel
The elegant Leila satchel features multiple compartments to keep everything nice and organized. It comes in three colors: brown, black and gray. Regardless of the color you choose, the style is so classic, you'll be wearing it for years to come. Right now, it's on sale for $119.
Kate Spade Rowe Medium Top Zip Satchel
The Kate Spade Row Medium Top Zip Satchel is the perfect work bag, according to reviewers. "I love the size of this purse," one wrote. "It's large enough to fit items to bring to work (water bottle, iPad, etc.) but not too large to use as an everyday purse. I love that it's roomy enough to fit a large wallet and toiletries, plus anything else I need." There are three colors to choose from, and it's on sale for a little over $100.
Looking for more great things to shop today? Check out H&M's Jaw-Dropping Discounts: Get Clothes and Home Decor Items Starting at $2.