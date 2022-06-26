This $19 Pack of Cooling Towels With 8,000+ Five-Star Reviews Will Keep You Cool All Summer Long

Amazon

Wondering what actual Amazon shoppers think about these cooling towels? Check out the following reviews.

"We could not have survived Disney World without these handy dandy 'chilly' towels! They helped keep us cool all day. We had them around our necks, my kids wore them as bandanas around their foreheads, and at some point, I wrapped one around my thigh to relieve my hot legs!"

"I was a little skeptical because we have had cooling towels in the past that dried stiffly and were unable to fold and store nicely, but these are so much better! Love the colors, feel, and they do the trick to help cool you down. Would buy more and have recommended to several friends."

"Works amazingly well. Not sure what type of magic it takes to make these towels, but they are a gift from heaven. Purchased them for a Disney trip in July (it has to be cooler in hell than Disney in July!). I wet them in the morning and put them in the little ziplock bags that come with them. Pulled one out after a couple hours in the beating sun and it was cool. Felt wonderful over my burning shoulders, and to blot and cool my face. Used one to put around my toddler's neck to keep her cool in the stroller tucked it into her shirt. They were wonderful. Would definitely recommend for anyone who's going to be in the heat, working out or for hot flashes."

"I suffer from heat strokes along with headaches when I get overheated, so my family doctor suggested I get these towels. I'm very happy with the material and the packaging. Plus, these cloths come with four ziplock-style plastic bags with their own clips/carabiners. Very nice for a long hot day's hike or getting rid of migraines."

"I ordered these for my maintenance men and ended up ordering another pack for myself. These really work. Keeps you cool for at least three hours in the Florida heat before needing to add more water to cool it down again. Can even be frozen to keep you extra cool."

"I bought these for a trip to Disney World which gets really hot and humid in August. I'd seen similar products but wasn't really sure if they worked or not, but I can tell you that they really do. Just run it/soak it in water, squeeze out the excess, shake out or snap it a couple of times and put it on your neck or skin. You can definitely feel the cooling effect. I don't know how it works, but it did. The 'feels like' temp was 110 degrees with pretty high humidity and these towels were able to make waiting in the sun bearable. It also did a good job of absorbing sweat and helping to wipe away the stickiness."

"We used them at Disney World on the record hottest days, and it changed our lives. We go to Disney all the time. This is the first time we used these and we will never go without them again! Kept us, our infant, and our toddler cool! Dries out after about an hour in the peak Florida heat, but you can wet it again in even WARM water and it's cool. Well worth it."