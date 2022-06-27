Diddy Honors Late Kim Porter in Lifetime Achievement Award Acceptance Speech At 2022 BET Awards

Watch : Diddy Calls Himself "Greatest Host" Ahead of BBMAs 2022

Sean "Diddy" Combs is thankful to everyone who helped him become the icon he is today.

On June 26, the "Coming Home" rapper, 52, gave a moving tribute to all his close friends, family and loved ones while accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards. Among those honored in his speech were his mother, Janice Combs, as well as Uptown Records founder Andre Harrell and his late ex Kim Porter, who passed away in 2018.

"I just miss Kim, y'all," Diddy said. "I know we all go through grief and stuff like that in this life, you know, stay connected to God and he'll bring you out. This is not—we don't control this. But I miss Kim so much and I just want to say thank you to Kim."

Kim and Diddy were in an on-and-off relationship for 13 years before deciding to go their separate ways in 2007. The friendly exes, who shared four children together, remained close throughout their lives until Kim's unexpected passing in November 2018.