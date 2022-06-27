Jussie Smollett Makes Rare Appearance at the 2022 BET Awards

Jussie Smollett is ready to turn over a new leaf.
The former Empire star, 40, dished about his plans for the future while walking the red carpet at the 2022 BET Awards on June 26. His arrival at the star-studded event comes just three months after Smollett was released from prison after being found guilty of filing a false police report in 2019.
Keeping his ensemble laid-back and classy, Smollett sported a white shirt, tan blazer, brown pants and black shoes. He completed his look with multiple gold necklaces and a matching gold bracelet.
However, Smollett, who directed the upcoming BET+ film B-Boy Blues, isn't calling his return to entertainment a comeback.
"You know, I've never thought of myself as working my way back," the actor told Entertainment Tonight. "It's always been the plan to expand my empire, so to speak. To expand the level of what I want to do."
As for what's inspiring him right now, Smollett shared that it's being "able to usher in just a new generation of artists, of actors, of this amazing talent that's out there." He added, "That's what is feeding me."
In addition to announcing that new music is on the way "very soon," Smollett shared a message to his supporters who have stood by him throughout his legal drama.
"I tell them just, with all my heart, just thank you," he told the outlet. "They never wavered. They never straddled the fence and for that I'm forever grateful. I don't take that lightly."
He continued, "My family, my friends, the true ones, supporters, it's just, you know...If I never get to hug you in person, just know there's a hug in my heart that I genuinely, genuinely mean."
Back in March, Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in prison plus 30 months of probation for filing a false police report after telling investigators that he was the victim of an alleged 2019 hate crime. After his lawyer appealed his conviction, Smollett was released from jail just six days into his sentence.